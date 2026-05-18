Boston Scientific Corporation: Boston Scientific announces strategic investment in MiRus LLC

Agreement includes exclusive option to acquire novel, balloon-expandable transcatheter aortic valve made with proprietary rhenium alloy

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced it has invested $1.5 billion in return for an approximately 34% equity stake in MiRus LLC, a privately-held company developing and commercializing proprietary biomaterials, implants and procedural solutions for the treatment of cardiovascular and orthopedic diseases, including the SIEGEL Balloon Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system. As part of the investment agreement, Boston Scientific also received an exclusive option to acquire the MiRus TAVR system, subject to additional payments and the completion of certain milestones. The SIEGEL technology is built on a proprietary rhenium alloy and is the first nickel-free, balloon-expandable TAVR valve intended to restore function and normal blood flow of severely narrowed aortic valves.

"The occurrence and recognition of aortic stenosis is growing rapidly and our investment in MiRus continues our pursuit to bring a differentiated TAVR system into our portfolio that we anticipate may improve outcomes for patients living with this life-threatening disease," said Lance Bates, executive vice president and president, Interventional Cardiology and Vascular Therapies, Boston Scientific. "Built upon years of research and proprietary technology, we believe the distinctive design and impressive early clinical results of the SIEGEL valve may set it apart from currently available technology, potentially providing physicians an advanced option to treat a wide array of patients."

The SIEGEL TAVR valve is designed with leaflets made of dry porcine tissue and a nitric oxide-coated rhenium frame, which has a radial strength greater than cobalt or titanium.1 The open cell design of the frame is intended to eliminate foreshortening and aide precise placement in the heart. Uniquely, the valve is also pre-mounted directly onto the balloon and all sizes - 23 mm, 26 mm and 29 mm - can be precisely delivered through an 8 French expandable sheath, which is approximately 50% smaller2 than current commercially available TAVR delivery sheaths and may minimize vascular injuries.

MiRus recently initiated the STAR pivotal trial that is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the three sizes of the SIEGEL valve in up to 1,025 patients with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis considered to be at low, intermediate or high risk for surgical complications. Last year, MiRus presented findings from an early feasibility study assessing the safety and performance of the device.

"The SIEGEL valve is a promising technology and has received enthusiastic feedback from physician investigators for its less invasive delivery, nickel-free construct, precise placement resulting from a lack of foreshortening and excellent hemodynamics," said Jay Yadav, M.D., founder and chief executive officer, MiRus. "This collaborative relationship with Boston Scientific alongside the exceptional capabilities of our Atlanta-based team can further accelerate our progress towards broad accessibility for patients and physicians for what we believe will be a transformational treatment."

The investment in MiRus is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share for Boston Scientific in 2026. Boston Scientific may exercise the option to acquire the MiRus TAVR business by making additional aggregate cash payments totaling $3 billion, at Boston Scientific's option following MiRus' achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones, that would result in 100% ownership of the TAVR business, subject to customary closing conditions. If Boston Scientific exercises the option, MiRus will have the right to receive additional payments based on net sales of the SIEGEL TAVR valve over a specified period and Boston Scientific will also have an exclusive option to acquire mitral and tricuspid replacement valve assets from MiRus for an additional payment.

Caution: The SIEGEL Balloon Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system is an investigational device, which is not yet approved for commercial distribution in any country.

1 Per ASTM standards specification

2 Edwards eSheath+ Introducer Set Instructions for Use (2023-08 10058349001 A)

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation