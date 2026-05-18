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WKN: A41Y07 | ISIN: US9870841007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.26 | 22:00
24,030 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YORK SPACE SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YORK SPACE SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 13:07 Uhr
38 Leser
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Rochefort Asset Management: Rochefort-Backed ALL.SPACE to Be Acquired by York Space Systems in Strategic Defense Communications Transaction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Asset Management (Rochefort), a U.S. national security-focused private credit firm licensed under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) and the Small Business Administration (SBA), today announced that York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ALL.SPACE, a Rochefort-financed company and a leading provider of advanced satellite communications terminals and multi-network connectivity solutions. The proposed acquisition affirms Rochefort's conviction in deploying private credit into the communications infrastructure that modern national security missions require.

Rochefort provided senior secured debt financing to ALL.SPACE to expand manufacturing capacity and accelerate delivery timelines of its advanced multi-orbit terminal systems, enabling the company to meet urgent Department of War operational requirements. ALL.SPACE's software-defined Hydra Terminal Range enables next generation command and control systems through simultaneous multi-link, multi-orbit, and multi-band connectivity across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO) networks from a single platform, delivering resilient, network-agnostic communications for platforms operating across space, air, land, and maritime domains, including the most contested environments.

York Space Systems, a leading U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime, announced the transaction as its second strategic acquisition since going public on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon closing, ALL.SPACE will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of York, continuing to serve customers across government and industry.

"ALL.SPACE was built to ensure connectivity does not fail when it matters most," said Paul McCarter, CEO of ALL.SPACE. "Demand is accelerating in complex operational environments, and our technology is proven to deliver in those conditions. Partnering with York allows us to scale that capability and bring it to an even broader set of missions."

"Rochefort deploys capital into companies bolstering U.S. national security," said Alex Lemond, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management. "The York and ALL.SPACE transaction demonstrates how strategic capital can work in concert with industry to advance the defense industrial base and deliver mission-critical capabilities to the warfighter."

The consummation of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Steele Schottenheimer - Rochefort Management
[email protected] | 214-347-8045

Georgia Jaggs - ALL.SPACE
[email protected]

About ALL.SPACE

ALL.SPACE is a satellite communications technology company specializing in multi-network convergence solutions for defense and government. Its Hydra Terminal Range enables simultaneous connectivity across multiple satellite networks and orbits, delivering resilient, secure communications for mission-critical operations. The company's software-defined platforms support comms-on-the-move across land, sea, and air in demanding environments.

For more information visit www.all.space

About Rochefort Management

Rochefort is a U.S.-based national security-focused firm that operates as a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) and the Small Business Administration (SBA). Rochefort invests with companies driving innovation across defense and the American industrial base, with a focus on transformative and disruptive technologies critical to U.S. national security.

For more information visit: www.rochefort.us

SOURCE Rochefort Asset Management

© 2026 PR Newswire
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