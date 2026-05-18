Toyo Co. says a new anti-circumvention petition targeting its Ethiopian solar cell facility is "riddled with misinformation." The Japanese manufacturer tells pv magazine that the site reached 4 GW of capacity last year and that it is planning a U.S. onshore cell plant. Toyo Co. is pushing back on allegations that it is circumventing US solar duties via Ethiopia, with Chief Strategy Officer Rhone Resch calling a newly filed petition misleading and inaccurate. Resch said a petition filed earlier this month by the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade (AASMT) against Toyo Solar Manufacturing's ...

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