GCL Technology is expanding into lithium-ion battery storage based on LFP materials as part of a shift toward a "multi-product" new energy platform.Chinese polysilicon and solar module producer GCL Technology has announced plans to expand into the lithium-ion battery storage sector. The company said it aims to transform into a global multi-product new energy materials platform focused on silicon, lithium, and carbon, targeting opportunities in the rapidly growing global clean energy market. GCL Technology said it will focus on physically synthesized iron oxide red-based lithium iron phosphate ...

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