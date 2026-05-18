Dexcom has announced a new continuous glucose monitoring system designed for people using basal insulin, oral therapies or GLP-1 receptor agonists 1 . The new system will be available shortly.

Dexcom Flex provides real-time glucose data, personalised behavioural insights, and simplified tracking tools to support informed decision-making.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in continuous glucose monitoring, today announced Dexcom Flex, a new CGM system designed specifically for adults with Type 2 diabetes who are not using intensive insulin therapy. The new system will be available in Germany soon.

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Dexcom Flex is made for people using basal insulin, oral medications or GLP-1 receptor agonists, expanding access to CGM technology for a broader Type 2 diabetes population.

Dexcom Flex reflects the company's commitment to placing people at the centre of the product design process and creates a personalised diabetes guidance experience, rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach.

What is Dexcom Flex?

Dexcom Flex is a continuous glucose monitoring system that provides users with 24/7 glucose readings on a smartphone, smartwatch or receiver, without routine fingerpricks

The CGM system features:

Real-time glucose monitoring with optional food and activity logging , developed to support people and their healthcare providers gain a clearer picture of how food, exercise, daily activities, and long-acting insulin impact glucose patterns.

, developed to support people and their healthcare providers gain a clearer picture of how food, exercise, daily activities, and long-acting insulin impact glucose patterns. Optional and customisable low glucose alerts , designed to help prevent hypoglycemic events 1

, designed to help prevent hypoglycemic events Personalised glucose insights created to aid users connect daily diet, activity and medication dosing decisions to glucose levels, supporting motivation and meaningful behaviour change.

Dexcom Flex is designed to highlight the insights that matter most, supporting people to build confidence in understanding and responding to their glucose levels over time.

"The development of Dexcom Flex reflects a shift toward personalised diabetes guidance" said Ian Hanson, senior vice president of engineering at Dexcom. "We strongly believe that personalised diabetes care is what helps people adopt the new habits and behavioural changes that lead to meaningful results. Dexcom Flex has been designed to support people earlier in their Type 2 diabetes journey, delivering a more tailored experience while maintaining the accuracy and reliability associated with Dexcom technology."

Why it matters

Type 2 diabetes is a large and growing global health challenge with hundreds of millions of people living with the disease globally 2

Many people not using intensive insulin therapy have historically had limited access to CGM technology.

Germany is among the European countries expanding the use of digital health tools in Type 2 diabetes care. The introduction of Dexcom Flex is intended to support healthcare providers and healthcare systems in broadening access to CGM across more diverse patient groups.

Studies have shown that CGM use in people with Type 2 diabetes may support reductions in diabetes-related hospitalisations*,3-4. The use of CGM is also associated with a reduction in long-term complications such as cardiovascular risksand reduced mortality in people with type 2 diabetes5-7. People with Type 2 diabetes have also reported that CGM use has improved their confidence, increased their understanding of the impact of food on their glucose levels#,8-10

Research has also shown that Dexcom CGM systems can help people with Type 2 diabetes using basal insulin reduce their HbA1c and increase the time spent in their target glucose range#,11

"Launching Dexcom Flex in Germany reflects our continued focus on expanding access to CGM." said Alexander Fröhlich, vice president and general manager DACH at Dexcom. "As personalisation becomes increasingly important in Type 2 diabetes care, Flex enables a more tailored approach to glucose monitoring. By supporting people earlier in their Type 2 journey, before they require intensive insulin therapy, Flex may help improve long-term health outcomes and contribute to meaningful reductions in diabetes-related complications."

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you're made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com

For more information about Dexcom Flex, visit: https://www.dexcom.com/de-DE/fachpersonal

† Simultaneous use of a compatible smartphone is required to receive readings on compatible smartwatch. Fingerpricks are required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings. Based on a retrospective analysis of administrative claims data from the Optum Research Database for patients with type 2 diabetes in the United States. Cardiovascular risk refers to 10-year ASCVD risk. Visit https://tools.acc.org/ascvd-risk-estimator-plus/#!/calculate/estimate/ to access the American College of Cardiology ASCVD Risk Estimator Plus. Results obtained with a previous generation Dexcom CGM system and are applicable to Dexcom Flex given similar feature sets, performance, and usability.

1 Dexcom Flex User Guide, 2025. 2 International Diabetes Federation: Diabetes Atlas 11th Edition 2025. 2025. 1-130.

3 Norman GJ, et al. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2025;31(1):15-24. 4 Garg SK, et al. Diabetes Obes Metab.2024;26(11):5202-5210. 5 Reed J, et al. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2024;26(7):2881-2889. 6 Liu BCL, et al. Diabetes 2025;74(S1):202. 7 Reaven PD, et al. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2025:10.1089/dia.2025.0227 8 Crawford MA, et al. Diabetes. 2023;72(S1):63-LB. 9 Crawford MA, et al. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2025;27(S2):e193. 10 Crawford M, et al. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024;26(S2):A223. 11 Martens T, et al. JAMA. 2021;325(22):2262-2272

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Contacts:

Allison for Dexcom

DexcomEMEA@allisonworldwide.com