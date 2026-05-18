ALTO Real Estate Funds announced today that Arbor Square, a leading retail center in Douglasville, Georgia, has reached 100% occupancy following the successful execution of a strategic value-add business plan anchored by the addition of Lidl. The center's tenant roster also includes national retailers such as HomeGoods, Burlington and Skechers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518990071/en/

Located at a signalized intersection with visibility to more than 43,200 vehicles per day and immediate highway access, Arbor Square has strengthened its position as a dominant retail destination within Atlanta's western commercial corridor. The achievement reflects continued tenant demand for high-quality, necessity-based retail centers in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

"Arbor Square represents ALTO's strategy of identifying well-located assets with strong long-term fundamentals and creating value through proactive asset management," said Dor Dezalovsky, COO of ALTO Real Estate Funds. "The addition of a supermarket anchor complements the existing tenant mix and reinforces the center's resilience in an evolving retail environment increasingly focused on convenience and necessity-based shopping".

Arbor Square also benefits from strong surrounding demographics, serving more than 84,000 residents with an average household income exceeding $102,000 within a five-mile radius. The property continues to benefit from limited regional competition and strong visibility within one of metro Atlanta's primary retail corridors.

About ALTO Real Estate Funds

ALTO Real Estate Funds is an investment firm focused on the acquisition and development of logistics assets in Texas and open-air shopping centers throughout the U.S. Sun Belt. Over its 16-year track record, ALTO has invested in 83 properties totaling 15 million square feet. The firm focuses on institutional-quality assets in high-growth markets and seeks to create value through operational expertise, disciplined execution, and active asset management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518990071/en/

Contacts:

Media:

General inquiries: alto@alto-inv.com

Dor Dezalovsky, COO, Dor@alto-inv.com