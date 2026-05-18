DJ Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.2484 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3427883 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 427742 EQS News ID: 2329146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)