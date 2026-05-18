Technology company Bending Spoons today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Tractive, an Austria-based global leader in location tracking and health monitoring for pets. The definitive acquisition agreement was entered into in March 2026.

Michael Hurnaus, Tractive's CEO and co-founder, said of the acquisition: "Building Tractive into a global leader in pet safety over the past thirteen years has been an extraordinary journey. We set out to give pet owners peace of mind, and grew that mission into a product trusted by millions of people across the world. I'm proud of everything the team has achieved, and excited about how far Tractive will reach under Bending Spoons. Their global platform and technological capabilities will help keep Tractive at the cutting edge, combining our strong European innovation culture with the scale needed to reach even more pet parents around the world."

Luca Ferrari, the Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder, today said: "We're impressed by what the Tractive team has built. The business is already on a strong trajectory, and we're confident that the expertise and proprietary technologies we've developed at Bending Spoons will accelerate Tractive's growth. We intend to invest significantly in Tractive for the long run-expanding its health and safety capabilities, developing next-generation devices, and making the product increasingly accessible to pet owners everywhere."

Tractive is the latest renowned product to join Bending Spoons. In January 2026, Bending Spoons acquired AOL, and the $500 million acquisition of Eventbrite closed in March 2026.

Advisors

Milbank LLP, E+H Rechtsanwälte GmbH, and 42law served as legal advisors, Ecovis as tax advisor, and Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor to the shareholders of Tractive.

Freshfields LLP served as legal advisor and J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Bending Spoons, while EY Advisory SpA provided financial and tax due diligence services.

About Tractive

Tractive is a global leader in location tracking and health monitoring for pets. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pasching, Austria, the company develops wearable devices and apps that enable pet owners to track their pets' location, activity, and health metrics. By combining GPS, cellular connectivity, and data analytics, Tractive helps make pet care smarter and gives millions of pet parents greater peace of mind.

For more information, visit tractive.com.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons acquires and improves digital businesses. It owns AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, komoot, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, Vimeo, WeTransfer, and many others. The company's products have served more than a billion people, with over 400 million monthly active users and 7 million monthly paying customers, including many Fortune 500 enterprises.

Bending Spoons acquires to hold for the long term, and has never sold a material business. After an acquisition, the company typically invests in an ambitious effort to overhaul the technology, redesign the user interface, accelerate the release of new features, optimize marketing and monetization, and rearchitect the organization for improved long-term performance.

At the company's core is a relentless focus on talent density and workplace excellence. Bending Spoons received around 800,000 job applications in 2025 alone, with a 0.04% job offer rate, and has numerous first-place finishes in Great Place to Work awards.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com.

Bending Spoons logos and photos: https://we.tl/t-l4EP2NyDKd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260515320021/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Tractive: press@tractive.com

Bending Spoons: press@bendingspoons.com