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WKN: A401PF | ISIN: US09073N3008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.26 | 21:58
0,952 US-Dollar
-0,68 % -0,007
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STREAMEX CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STREAMEX CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Streamex Corp. Announces April 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced the distribution of the second yield payment for GLDY, its gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. The distribution covers the period from April 1st through April 30th, 2026

Yield Distribution Details

GLDY's real-world yield is generated through Streamex's institutional gold leasing program, with proceeds from the program distributed to GLDY holders in the form of additional GLDY tokens monthly. Gold on lease is currently earning an annualized lease yield of 3.5%. For the month of April, 8.267485 GLDY (8.267485 oz's gold) was distributed resulting in GLDY holders receiving a distribution of 0.002677 GLDY per token, the first full month of distributions reflecting near fully-deployed gold reserves on leases.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: "Our second yield distribution demonstrates the recurring, compounding nature of the product. GLDY holders are being paid in gold to hold gold, each month. We remain focused on scaling the program, rolling out secondary trading venues for GLDY and executing on the gold leasing model"

Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/base/gldy-reserves GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations Adele Carey - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp. www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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