Anterix Inc.: Anterix and Lynk Global Receive FCC Approval to Test 900 MHz Satellite-Enabled Direct-to-Device Enterprise Communications

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the market leader in enabling mission-critical private wireless broadband networks, and satellite telecommunications provider Lynk Global , the pioneer of satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) services, today announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved an experimental license to explore the use of Lynk's satellite direct-to-device communications network in Anterix's licensed 900 MHz broadband spectrum.

The integration of Lynk Global's satellite capabilities with Anterix's 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks and devices holds the promise to enhance the communications capabilities of the critical infrastructure community. Across multiple geographic locations, the parties will test representative communications devices, from land mobile radios, smart phones, and computers to advanced routers and edge devices. Convergence of wireless and satellite connectivity, powered by AI and edge compute, will enable nationwide intelligent and resilient connectivity that can support a wide range of sectors including electric and gas utilities, logistics companies, transportation providers, pipelines, military bases, and beyond.

"Testing the integration of 900 MHz-enabled devices with Lynk's satellite capabilities will give us incredible insight into the products and services that could be developed, possibly opening the door to a new category of private, secure, resilient network services," said Anterix Chief Regulatory & Corporate Communications Officer Christopher Guttman-McCabe. "Together, we are taking an important step toward a future where mission-critical communications are truly ubiquitous, supporting resilience, safety, and reliability no matter the conditions."

"As Lynk scales to provide direct-to-device services at broadband speeds, this collaboration investigating the integration of a dedicated low-band spectrum opportunity into our agile multi-spectrum satellite platform is incredibly exciting," said Lynk Global Executive Vice President & Chief Global Affairs Officer Amy Mehlman. "We look forward to working with Anterix and its partners to demonstrate the potential of the 900 MHz band to deliver integrated satellite-terrestrial connectivity solutions tailored to critical infrastructure operators' mission-critical requirements."

Anterix Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact

Kristin Ford-Glencross for Anterix

anterix@antennagroup.com

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk's technology enables MNOs to provide their subscribers with connections from space for their unmodified mobile devices, enabling messaging, voice and data services designed for both commercial and government applications. Lynk's technology has been tested and proven on all seven continents, and the Company is partnered with over 50 MNOs and has commercial contracts to deliver services to over 50 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, plans, and opportunities, including the performance and functionality of the combination of Lynk Global's satellite D2D communications network with Anterix's licensed 900 MHz broadband spectrum and whether Anterix and Lynk Global will enter into a commercial relationship. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Anterix's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Anterix's most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on Anterix's website at www.anterix.com under the Investor Relations section and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.