Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41GZ6 | ISIN: CA83013Q8719 | Ticker-Symbol: WK3
NASDAQ
15.05.26 | 21:59
1,080 US-Dollar
+0,93 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORE AI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORE AI HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 13:48 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Core AI Holdings, Inc.: Core AI Holdings Reports Record 59% Revenue Growth and Strategic AI Expansion

MIAMI, FL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) ("Core AI" or the "Company"), a global AI infrastructure and technology platform today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting a transformational year marked by significant revenue growth, divestment of underperforming legacy business, and the launch of the Company's next phase as an AI infrastructure-focused enterprise.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 58.6% year-over-year to $55.2 million in 2025, compared to $34.8 million in 2024, reflecting expanded operational scale and contributions from the Company's evolving AI and digital platform initiatives.

Gross profit from continuing operations was a loss of approximately $(302,662), reflecting restructuring activities, transition-related costs, operational realignment, and the Company's sharper focus on AI infrastructure and next-generation technology opportunities

Key 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations increased 58.6% to $55.2 million from $34.8 million in the prior year.
  • Total revenue attributable to the discontinued Siyata PTT business from October 3, 2025 through December 31, 2025 was approximately $3.0 million.
  • Gross profit from discontinued Siyata PTT operations totaled approximately $878,000 during the transition period.
  • The Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations of Siyata PTT of approximately $24.4 million, primarily reflecting transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, financing costs, inventory impairment, and strategic repositioning initiatives.
  • General and administrative investments increased as the Company scaled operations, enhanced public company infrastructure, and expanded strategic growth initiatives.

During 2025, the Company undertook substantial strategic and operational restructuring initiatives designed to reposition the business toward higher-growth AI opportunities. These transformation activities impacted short-term profitability metrics, including gross profit, as management prioritized long-term platform development and operational streamlining.

"Our 2025 fiscal year represented a foundational transition for Core AI," said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer of Core AI Holdings. "We significantly expanded revenue, streamlined our strategic focus, and positioned the Company to pursue opportunities at the intersection of AI infrastructure and next-generation digital platforms. While we incurred substantial one-time restructuring and transaction-related charges associated with this transformation, we believe these actions establish the framework for long-term shareholder value creation."

Management noted that 2025 results included substantial non-cash and non-recurring items associated with discontinued Siyata PTT operations, transaction expenses, restructuring activities, financing costs, and strategic repositioning efforts undertaken during the year. Excluding these transformational items, management believes the Company is increasingly aligned with long-term opportunities in AI infrastructure, compute capacity, and digital ecosystem enablement. We executed a major strategic repositioning of the business, expanded revenue significantly, and established the foundation for our long-term AI infrastructure strategy.

"AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the defining investment themes of this decade," Zacharin added. "We believe Core AI is strategically positioned to capitalize on this market evolution through disciplined execution, differentiated technology, strategic partnerships, and targeted growth initiatives."

The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2026 and is available on the SEC's website.

About Core AI Holdings, Inc.

Core AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI) is a global AI technology and infrastructure company focused on identifying, developing, and scaling AI-driven businesses that leverage next-generation technologies to address large, high-growth market opportunities. Core AI's mission is to harness artificial intelligence to create transformative, scalable solutions across multiple verticals and drive long-term shareholder value. Through its subsidiary, Core Gaming, the Company operates an AI-driven mobile game development and publishing business.

Core AI Investor Relations

ir@coregaming.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the advisory appointment, the joint venture between Core AI and Allianca, expected market opportunities, infrastructure demand, project pipeline, development strategy, and execution capabilities. These forward-looking statements are based on Core AI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the parties' ability to implement the contemplated joint venture strategy, market conditions, customer demand, power availability, supply chain conditions, labor availability, project timing, financing conditions, and regulatory matters, as well as other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Core AI's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2026, and in subsequent SEC filings. Except as required by law, Core AI undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.