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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 14:00 Uhr
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MS Pharma Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Olayan Financing Company

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth in Saudi Arabia and Across the MENA Region

AMMAN, Jordan and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Pharma today announced that Olayan Financing Company (OFC) has made a minority equity investment in the company. This partnership brings strategic depth to MS Pharma's next phase of growth, underscoring its commitment to innovation, regional expansion, and long-term value creation. It also marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between OFC and MS Pharma's existing majority shareholders, who have distinguished themselves through decades of leadership and excellence in the pharmaceutical sector.

The transaction involves MS Pharma issuing new share capital in exchange for a substantial cash investment from OFC, resulting in OFC acquiring a minority stake in the company.

The investment strengthens MS Pharma's financial position and flexibility to advance its ambitious growth plans in the MENA region, supporting the expansion of its biosimilars portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain resilience across MENA to better serve patients, healthcare providers, and partners across the region.

Commenting on the new partnership, Ghiath Sukhtian, Chairman of MS Pharma, said: "We are delighted and honored to welcome OFC as partners in the company. Their global operational and investing expertise, as well as their deep roots in KSA, will add significant value to MS Pharma and benefit all our stakeholders. This investment reflects the exceptional quality and commitment of our people across the organization, whose leadership and consistent execution have been instrumental in building MS Pharma into the platform it is today."

Kalle Kaend, CEO of MS Pharma, added: "This investment comes at an exciting inflection point for MS Pharma. It will enable us to deepen our expertise in biologics, expand our reach in KSA and the wider MENA region, and accelerate our growth in biosimilars. We look forward to leveraging OFC's experience and established network across KSA to achieve our ambitious goals while continuing to build a high-performing organization that delivers long-term value to patients, partners, and our employees."

Nabeel Al-Amudi, CEO of Olayan Financing Company, remarked: "MS Pharma has established itself as a leading pharmaceutical platform in the region, with strong capabilities across generics and biologics. We are pleased to partner with the company at this stage of its growth and look forward to supporting its continued expansion in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region, in alignment with our long-term investment philosophy."

The partnership builds on MS Pharma's leadership in biosimilars, particularly in KSA, where its biologics site became the first in the Kingdom to receive SFDA GMP approval for biologics manufacturing. This year, the company also plans to become the first supplier of locally manufactured biologics to the Saudi market. These milestones reinforce the company's commitment to localization under the Saudi National Biotechnology Strategy and Vision 2030. Through the expansion of high-quality biologic therapies across the region and close collaboration with regional and international health authorities, MS Pharma remains dedicated to the highest standards of regulatory excellence and quality.

MS Pharma also aims to deepen collaboration with global development and licensing partners, offering its manufacturing capabilities to support export into global markets.

About MS Pharma

MS Pharma is a leading regional pharmaceutical company in the MENA region, specializing in the development, production, and distribution of a broad portfolio of generic and biologic therapies. Positioned for rapid growth, the company operates five manufacturing facilities across Jordan, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia, including a newly launched biologics plant serving the broader MENA market.

Headquartered in Amman, Jordan, with management offices in Zug, Switzerland, MS Pharma employs over 2,000 people across 12 countries and is committed to improving patient access to high-quality, affordable medicines.

For more information, please visit www.mspharma.com.

About Olayan Financing Company (OFC)

The Olayan conglomerate came into being in 1947 when its founder, Suliman Saleh Olayan, established its progenitor company, a company that endures to date under the Olayan Financing Company (OFC), a leading multinational enterprise with a diversified portfolio of over 32 companies and global investments that extend across Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and India. A long-term strategic investor, OFC's investments extend to public equities, private equities, strategic partnerships, and real estate assets as well as the portfolio of one of its main investments, Olayan Saudi Holding Company, which operates across five sectors powered by its many long-standing partnerships that have endured for several decades. OFC's multicultural workforce comprises more than 14,500 qualified professionals, representing over 60 nationalities. In line with its commitment to creating a long-term positive impact on society, OFC's philanthropy arm, the Suliman S. Olayan Foundation (SSOF), supports a broad range of education, healthcare, and community outreach initiatives. As a Saudi company, OFC actively contributes to Vision 2030's economic diversification, local content, talent development, and circular economy goals.

For more information, please visit www.ofc.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982117/MS_Pharma_Olayan_Financing.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982116/MS_Pharma_Olayan_Financing_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ms-pharma-announces-strategic-growth-investment-from-olayan-financing-company-302774636.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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