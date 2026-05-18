Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Appoints Todd Pringle as Vice President of Product to Accelerate Platform Innovation and Creator Growth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Todd Pringle as Vice President of Product. In this role, Pringle will lead product strategy and development across Libsyn's growing suite of publishing, distribution, monetization, and advertising solutions as the company continues investing in the future of podcasting.

Pringle's appointment reflects Libsyn's broader continued focus on supporting creators across audio and video podcasting through open distribution, enhanced monetization, and flexible publishing tools. Libsyn continues to prioritize innovation that reduces friction for creators while helping them distribute content everywhere audiences consume podcasts, while also delivering advertisers greater scale, targeting capabilities, and access to highly engaged audiences across the podcast ecosystem.

"As podcasting continues expanding across audio, video, distribution, and monetization, Todd brings exactly the kind of product leadership we need for this next phase of growth," said Brendan Monaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Libsyn. "His experience building creator-focused platforms and scalable audience products will help shape how we continue investing in the tools, infrastructure, and monetization capabilities creators need to grow their businesses."

Todd brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling digital products across media, streaming, and creator-focused platforms. Most recently Todd was a founding member and leader of the Amazon Music Podcasts team where he defined strategy, launched the product across platforms and grew it to millions of listeners during a period of significant growth and investment in podcasting and creator partnerships, including multiple acquisitions. Prior to Amazon, Todd held senior product leadership positions at Stitcher and Deezer, where he helped advance podcast discovery, streaming innovation, audience growth, and monetization at a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital audio.

"Podcasting is entering an incredibly exciting phase of growth and transformation," said Todd Pringle, Vice President of Product at Libsyn. "Libsyn has an unmatched heritage in podcasting and a strong creator-first vision centered on openness, monetization, and innovation. I'm thrilled to join the team and help build products that make it easier for creators to grow their audiences, expand their businesses, and unlock new opportunities across audio and video."

Throughout his career, Todd has worked closely with engineering, content, and commercial teams to develop products and experiences that drive audience engagement and business growth. Earlier in his career, he also held product leadership roles at eBay, AOL Music, and Netscape, and served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

The appointment comes as Libsyn continues to expand and modernize its platform to better serve creators and advertisers. Over the past year, the company has focused on strengthening creator monetization, enhancing advertising capabilities, expanding video support, and simplifying multi-platform distribution. Libsyn recently unveiled new video podcasting integrations with Spotify and Apple Podcasts designed to help creators publish and distribute video content more seamlessly across platforms, while also introducing the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN), its audience-based advertising network spanning more than 5,000 shows and 500 million monthly impressions globally The company plans to continue investing in creator tools, publishing infrastructure, and monetization opportunities designed to help creators grow both their audiences and businesses.

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 20,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit Libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

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Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/libsyn-appoints-todd-pringle-as-vice-president-of-product-to-acce-1167654