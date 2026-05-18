A research from Switzerland has compared how France, Italy and Spain integrate biodiversity into renewable energy planning, spatial policy, and ecological impact monitoring under the European Green Deal. The findings show France and Spain have more advanced frameworks, while Italy remains more regionally fragmented, with major gaps in cumulative impact assessment across all three countries.Scientists from Switzerland have conducted a comparative analysis of national policies in France, Italy and Spain on environmental integration of renewable energy projects, spatial planning, ecological monitoring ...

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