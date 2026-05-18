Worldwide leader in fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables offers in-store activations and chance to win a grand prize trip to Barcelona to celebrate Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" hitting theaters June 19

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), a global leader in fresh and shelf-stable produce, is teaming up with Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," in theaters June 19, to celebrate the cinematic return of the iconic characters. As part of a worldwide campaign, Fresh Del Monte is sparking imagination and promoting healthy habits by bringing over 600 million co-branded "Toy Story 5" pineapple hangtags and banana stickers to produce aisles across all participating regions. In addition to in-store activations, the campaign will include interactive, "Toy Story 5"inspired digital promotions and social media content featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the whole gang, and a sweepstakes offering grocery shoppers and families a chance to win a five-night trip to Barcelona.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518455019/en/

Fresh Del Monte Blasts Off with a Global Campaign in Celebration of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5"

"We're honored to collaborate with Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' to literally bring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the beloved franchise to life alongside our Del Monte bananas and pineapples in conjunction with the film's global release," said Ivan Brown, Senior Director of Marketing for Fresh Del Monte in North America. "We strive to make fresh fruit a priority in everyday adventures. By teaming up with an entertainment powerhouse, we're together creating fun, memorable experiences in produce aisles and helping to instill healthier habits for families."

Highlights of Fresh Del Monte's co-branded promotion include:

Co-branded Packaging: Del Monte bananas, Del Monte Gold Pineapples and Honeyglow Pineapples now feature "Toy Story 5" characters on stickers and hangtags, available in-store and online through July 31, 2026.

Del Monte bananas, Del Monte Gold Pineapples and Honeyglow Pineapples now feature "Toy Story 5" characters on stickers and hangtags, available in-store and online through July 31, 2026. Barcelona Sweepstakes: Fans, ages 18 and up, may scan the QR code on co-branded fruit or visit freshdelmontefun.com to enter for a chance to win* a 5 night family trip to Barcelona, including, subject to availability, visits to Barcelona's famous Colorful Park Gardens, tickets to Barcelona's Science Museum, a guided horseback tour in Monserrat, gelato and more.

Fans, ages 18 and up, may scan the QR code on co-branded fruit or visit freshdelmontefun.com to enter for a chance to win* a 5 night family trip to Barcelona, including, subject to availability, visits to Barcelona's famous Colorful Park Gardens, tickets to Barcelona's Science Museum, a guided horseback tour in Monserrat, gelato and more. Interactive Content: Explore fresh recipes and enter exclusive giveaways like merchandise and movie tickets to see "Toy Story 5in theaterson Instagram.

For more information about Fresh Del Monte, participating regions and to enter the sweepstakes visit freshdelmontefun.com or follow along on Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. and Canada, age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C., Canada and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 05/01/26; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 07/31/26 Total ARV of all prizes: $12,810 USD. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Terms Conditions click here and for the Official Rules, visit freshdelmontefun.com

About "Toy Story 5"

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? "Toy Story 5" is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth "Toy Story" feature. "Toy Story 5" releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a leading global producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality fresh, fresh-cut, and prepared fruit and vegetables, with products sold in more than 90 countries worldwide. The company also operates a growing global platform across fresh, refrigerated, and shelf-stable food categories. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE brand and other recognized brands, a symbol of quality, innovation, freshness, and reliability for more than 140 years. The company owns global rights to the Del Monte brand, subject to certain existing licensing arrangements. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative. The company has been recognized as one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and named a Humankind 100 Company by Humankind Investments. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FDP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518455019/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Havas Formula

freshdelmonte@havasformula.com

Claudia Pou

Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications

communications@freshdelmonte.com