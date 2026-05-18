Ideagen, a global software company with its US headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, has been unveiled as the Official AI Technology Principal Partner of Glasgow 2026, Presenting Partner for Netball and an Official Partner for Team Scotland, becoming one of the primary sponsors of the UK's biggest sporting event this year.

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Ideagen becomes Principal Partner of Glasgow 2026 and Presenting Partner of Netball

Launched in 2009, Ideagen technology sits at the heart of quality, safety and compliance in the world's most regulated and high-compliance industries aviation, life sciences, healthcare, food and beverage, financial services, energy and construction.

Ideagen operates largely out of sight and for the first time, the brand will be seen by hundreds of thousands of spectators who are set to watch 11 days of world-class sport unfold across four iconic venues when the Games return to Glasgow from 23 July to 2 August.

Signing with Glasgow 2026 as a Principal Partner and Presenting Partner for Netball reflects shared values in excellence, standards and what people are capable of at their best.

The partnership aligns with Glasgow 2026's ambition to unite, inspire and engage people across the Commonwealth, creating opportunities for communities to get involved. Through the partnership Ideagen's brand will be visible across the Netball programme, engaging global markets where the sport dominates. Ideagen will also provide sporting equipment for schools and opportunities for young people to find inspiration in sport, technology and science.

Martin Fitchie, Chief Information Officer, said: "Leaders in both sport and technology strive for precision, reliability and continuous excellence. Ideagen recognises this deeply. Their technology underpins some of the world's most vital operations and their dedication to zero failure aligns perfectly with the high standards of elite sports.

"This is a partnership founded on common values and we are proud to welcome Ideagen as a Principal Partner. We look forward to collaborating and showcasing how innovation and athletic performance go hand in hand at Glasgow 2026."

Ben Dorks, Chief Executive Officer at Ideagen said: "Glasgow 2026 is where the world's best will come to prove that performance is everything and that's exactly what makes this partnership so exciting, because that's precisely what our technology is built for. Standards matter and failure isn't an option, whether you're competing for a medal or keeping the world's most critical industries safe.

"For us, it's also about our people Ideagen has offices, colleagues and customers in many of the nations competing this summer not just the home nations but also Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Barbados, Cyprus, India, Malaysia and South Africa so this partnership made a lot of sense for us on so many levels. As Official AI Technology Partner of Glasgow 2026 and Presenting Partner of the Netball programme, we can't wait to be part of it."

Jon Doig OBE, Chief Executive at Team Scotland, added: "We are delighted to welcome Ideagen as a Principal Partner of Glasgow 2026 and Team Scotland. Having the support of a company that has global Commonwealth connections is a tremendous asset and will only add to the impact that the Games will have this summer and beyond."

Tickets for Glasgow 2026 are available now, visit www.glasgow2026.com for more information, tickets and sign up to be the first to hear the latest updates.

Notes to Editors

For media enquiries and interview requests, contact: media@glasgow2026.com

Free to use assets are available via the Glasgow 2026 Media Centre.

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About Glasgow 2026

Glasgow 2026 promises an altogether brilliant Commonwealth Games, taking place from 23 July to 2 August and combining world-class sport with a future-focused vision delivered through the vibrant spirit of the city.

Set within a concentrated eight-mile corridor, the Games will feature 10 sports and six Para sports, across four iconic venues, including Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome Arena and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Highlights include a record-breaking Para sport programme, the biggest Track Cycling, Swimming and 3x3 Basketball competitions in Commonwealth Games history, and the return of the Commonwealth Mile in Athletics.

Alongside the Games, the Glasgow 2026 Festival will feature a vibrant programme of culture, music, sport and community-led celebrations. Running from 23 May to 9 August, the Festival will feature world-class creative talent alongside local events delivered by community groups and sports clubs. With opportunities for people of all ages to get active and get involved, it will create a citywide celebration that brings communities together, inspires participation and amplifies the excitement of the Games.

Led by Chair George Black CBE and Chief Executive Officer Phil Batty OBE, Glasgow 2026 Limited is the privately funded Organising Company responsible for delivering the Games. Based in the city centre, the organisation employs nearly 200 people and will generate an estimated £150 million in local economic activity, welcoming 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories, supported by 3,000 volunteers and thousands of fans from across Glasgow and beyond.

About Ideagen

Ideagen unify deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software, providing trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 18,500 customers include more than 250 global aviation organisations, the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defence corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, Harley Davidson, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Siemens.

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 2,200+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

For further information please visit www.ideagen.ai

About Commonwealth Sport

Commonwealth Sport is the organisation with responsibility for the direction and control of the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games, and for delivering the vision of the Commonwealth Sport Movement: 'Our Commonwealth, united through sport'.

Our mission is to deliver inspirational and impactful Games; to excite and empower athletes and young people; and to drive equality in sport and society across the Commonwealth. Established in 1930, the Commonwealth Sport Movement brings together 74 independent nations and territories creating a diverse Commonwealth community of over 2.5 billion individuals, representing one-third of the world's population.

Together we stand as a beacon of unity, diversity, and equality, completely integrating Para athletes, driving gender equality and advocating for legacy and social change through sport.

About Commonwealth Games Scotland

Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) is one of 74 Commonwealth Games Associations who are members of the Commonwealth Games Federation. Commonwealth Games Scotland is the lead body for Commonwealth sport in Scotland, and is the organisation responsible for selecting, preparing and leading Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games. Scotland has competed in every Games since the first Empire Games in 1930 and has hosted the Games three times twice in Edinburgh 1970 and 1986 and most recently in Glasgow in 2014.

Working closely with Scotland's national governing bodies of sport and the sportscotland institute of sport, Commonwealth Games Scotland aims to have the best prepared team possible at every Games, creating the right performance environment and giving athletes every opportunity to excel at the Games, as part of a world class sporting system.

Commonwealth Games Scotland and its member sports rely on investment, including National Lottery support, from sportscotland, the national agency for sport. CGS also actively seeks additional support for team preparations from commercial partners, fundraising activities and the Commonwealth Games Endowment Trust.

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Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

Head of Marketing Communications

Rebecca.watson@ideagen.com

