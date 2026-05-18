Five-year investment programme to strengthen quality, grass-fed dairy supply and accelerate growth across Consumer Foods, following a standout €1.4 billion turnover in 2025

New corporate identity reinforces the company's bold outlook for the future while reflecting its return to Irish roots with transition to full farmer ownership by 2035

More than 100 new roles to be created over the next 12 to 24 months to support business growth and innovation

Kerry Dairy Ireland, the €1.4 billion end-to-end dairy business behind leading brands including Strings Things home to the iconic Cheestrings, household favourite Attack A Snak, and new challenger brand SMUG Dairy, today unveils its new corporate identity under the name Kinisla, marking its next phase of growth. The new name draws inspiration from both kinship and island identity, reflecting the company's deep connection to its people, farming heritage and Irish roots, while signalling a bold, outward-looking future.

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Kerry Dairy Ireland rebrands to Kinisla, drawing inspiration from both kinship and island identity, reflecting the company's deep connection to its people, farming heritage and Irish roots, while signalling a bold, outward-looking future.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, the business is launching a €300 million, five-year investment plan across its Consumer Foods and Nutritional Ingredients business divisions. The investment will fuel growth by supporting manufacturing innovation, operational scale and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, while creating more than 100 new roles across central functions, innovation and commercial operations over the next 12 to 24 months.

The rebrand follows a landmark year for the business, after Kerry Co-Operative Creameries acquired a 70% shareholding in Kerry Dairy Ireland in 2025, marking the beginning of its transition towards a fully farmer-owned co-operative model by 2035 and reinforcing Kinisla's commitment to supporting farmers and securing the future of high-quality Irish grass-fed dairy.

Chris Roberts, Managing Director, Consumer Foods at Kinisla, said: "Today is a hugely exciting day for us, one that marks an important milestone for the business as we reveal our new corporate identity that reflects our heritage and our bold ambitions for the future. It signals our commitment to putting people back at the heart of the business: the dairy farmers who supply our grass-fed milk and the consumers who buy our brands.

"Powered by people and shaped by the land, we are laser-focused on creating and supplying high-quality products that deliver on what consumers really want. This investment will turbocharge our innovation pipeline, strengthen our supply chain and support our ambition to reimagine dairy and inspire what's next for the category."

Kinisla's investment will also support the continued expansion of the company's Evolve RegenDairy programme, its on-farm sustainability initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices and support the long-term environmental, social and economic sustainability of dairy farming.

Looking ahead, snacking is set to be a key focus for the Consumer Foods business, building on the success of its category leading portfolio including Strings Things Cheestrings, the UK's fastest growing and most frequently bought cheese snack. The Strings Things portfolio which includes Cheestrings, Yollies and the newly launched MunchMix, has reached a record £130 million retail sales value in the latest year and continues to lead the cheese snacking category's growth, contributing a third of the total category's £59.8 million growth last year.

With 91% of adults snacking daily and consumers increasingly seeking healthier, protein-rich and more functional options that fit busy lifestyles, the business continues to invest in category-first innovation. Recent launches including MunchMix, the most successful new product launch in cheese snacking in 2025, and SMUG Dairy's high protein Cheese Crunch snacks targeting an adult audience, reflect growing demand for convenient, nutritious dairy products that support mindful snacking and everyday wellbeing.

For further information about Kinisla, please visit: www.kinisla.com

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