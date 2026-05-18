FurtherAI, the AI platform purpose-built for insurance, today announced the appointment of Tom Bradley to lead its UK and EU operations. This marks a significant step in FurtherAI's international expansion, as the company moves to establish a local presence in one of the world's most important insurance markets.

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FurtherAI Appoints Tom Bradley to lead UK EU expansion

FurtherAI is already working with leading partners in the UK, and Tom's appointment will allow the company to deepen those relationships, build a local team, and serve the rapidly growing demand from carriers, MGAs, and brokers across the Lloyd's market and the wider region.

A market moving fast on AI

The Lloyd's market and the broader UK and European insurance ecosystem are adopting AI at a pace few would have predicted even twelve months ago. From submission gateways to policy audits to claims, operators across the value chain are looking for AI that handles the realities of insurance work: messy broker submissions, slip variations, bespoke wordings, and the workflows that sit between core systems.

FurtherAI's platform is already powering this shift across the US, working with carriers and MGAs including Accelerant, Upland, and Novacore. The company partners with 3 of the top 5 brokers and 4 of the top 10 carriers in the US market. With Tom on board, FurtherAI is positioned to bring that same depth to UK and EU operators.

About Tom Bradley

Tom joins FurtherAI from Azur Technology, where he led US commercial operations and helped MGAs and carriers navigate technology transformation. Earlier in his career, he supported the launch of multiple MGAs across the US and UK, building deep relationships across the global specialty insurance market. He is known in the program business community for his judgement and his track record of delivering for the operators he works with.

He now returns to London to build and lead FurtherAI's expansion across the UK and EU.

A quote from Aman Gour, Co-founder and CEO of FurtherAI

"Tom has spent his career helping insurance businesses actually use technology to grow, and he knows this market on both sides of the Atlantic. There is no one I would rather have leading our UK and EU expansion. I have known him for over a year, and the timing of his move back to London was almost too good to be true."

A quote from Tom Bradley

"The London Market and the broader UK/EU space is moving fast on AI, and in an increasingly global insurance landscape where carriers, MGAs, and brokers operate across the US and Europe, the timing is right and there is a real need for a sustainable solution. I am looking forward to bringing FurtherAI's platform and reputation to these markets, while staying closely connected to the partnerships we have built in the US.

Aman and I have known each other for a while, and we quickly found we are kindred spirits, sharing a passion for this industry, its relationship-driven culture, and the complexity that makes P&C insurance unlike anything else. That connection made joining FurtherAI feel like a natural next step.

What drew me to FurtherAI is their exclusive focus on insurance, and a track record of genuine dedication to getting it right. The culture Aman and Sashank have built is one I want to be part of, and my focus will be on bringing that same partnership-first approach to carriers, MGAs, and brokers across the UK and Europe."

About FurtherAI

FurtherAI is the AI platform for insurance. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, the company recently closed a $25M Series A and works with 25+ enterprise clients across carriers, MGAs, and brokers, including 3 of the top 5 brokers and 4 of the top 10 carriers. FurtherAI's platform powers submissions processing, underwriting and policy audits, SOV mapping, claims processing, and guideline checking. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is now expanding into the UK and EU.

For more information, visit [furtherai.com].

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Contacts:

Media contact: Ellen, ellen@furtherai.com