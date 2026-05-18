Groundbreaking application for 330 MW advanced nuclear facility features six AMRs utilizing innovative technology

Blykalla, a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, today submitted the first-ever application to the Swedish government to build the nation's first commercial advanced nuclear reactor park in Norrsundet, two hours north of Stockholm. The proposed facility features six lead-cooled advanced modular reactors (AMRs) generating 330 megawatts (MW) of clean baseload power.

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A rendering of Blykalla's proposed advanced nuclear reactor park in Sweden

"This application is a historic first for Sweden. We're not just planning an advanced reactor park we're building Sweden's energy future and putting the country at the forefront of the global nuclear power renaissance," says Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "Building new energy infrastructure is critical, and the energy systems of the future need to be predictable, reliable and fossil-free. As AI and electrification grow worldwide, we need to accelerate the deployment of predictable, clean baseload power. That's exactly what Blykalla's technology does, and we are uniquely positioned to meet this moment."

Blykalla's advanced nuclear reactor park would establish Sweden as a leader in commercializing advanced nuclear power. The timing is critical. Europe faces mounting pressure to power its digital economy while maintaining energy independence and meeting climate goals. Alongside renewable sources, Sweden needs to build the consistent baseload power that modern industry demands, and advanced nuclear is the solution.

Blykalla chose Norrsundet in the municipality of Gävle as the location for its nuclear facility due to its strategic location between two key bidding zones, SE2 and SE3, an existing port, key infrastructure, and industrial heritage reducing construction complexity while addressing regional power shortages with predictable baseload power.

The Swedish government review of Blykalla's application launches a comprehensive approval process involving multiple agencies, including the Land and Environmental Court and Swedish Radiation Safety Authority. Municipal approval from Gävle is also required.

U.S. Expansion Underway

Blykalla is expanding its operations to the United States, bringing its lead-cooled reactor technology to a new market that is experiencing tremendous demand for power, driven in part by AI data centers. With an active presence in both the United States and Europe, this expansion uniquely positions the company to bridge two critical nuclear markets.

Blykalla has partnered with Oklo to support select technical workstreams relevant to Oklo's U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)-authorized reactor pilot project, including neutronics and thermohydraulics analyses. This collaboration will help Oklo accelerate its technology development, while enabling Blykalla to advance its reactor deployment capabilities.

As the U.S. seeks to broaden its portfolio of innovative nuclear technologies to meet diverse energy needs, Blykalla's transatlantic presence offers a pathway to accelerate deployment timelines and share regulatory insights across continents, while introducing its proven cooling technology together with decades of international operational experience.

Advanced Nuclear Technology and Lead-Cooling

Blykalla's innovative AMR uses proven lead-cooling technology. With their breakthrough materials innovation, Blykalla utilizes proprietary and patented aluminum alloyed steels that can withstand the corrosive nature of liquid lead, thereby enabling commercialization of lead-cooled fast reactors.

AMRs are small modular reactors (SMRs) that utilize advanced cooling technology. AMRs, and lead-cooling in particular, offer significant advantages, including rapid deployment and flexible siting. Their compact size enables co-location with industrial facilities, delivering power precisely where and when it's needed.

Blykalla's reactors build on lead-cooled technology successfully deployed since the 1960s, now reimagined for modern applications through patented Swedish research. The Company's decades of domestic innovation are poised for commercialization in both Sweden and the United States.

With this application, Blykalla is taking the first step in a broader shift in Swedish energy supply, towards the baseload power of the future.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing the next generation of clean, reliable energy through its lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER. Blykalla's work is built on an industry legacy of quality, safety, and excellence. By combining decades of specialized research with world-class partners, Blykalla is building the backbone of the global AI and industrial economy. For more information visit https://www.blykalla.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Alexandra Teorell

press@blykalla.com

US media

blykalla@icrinc.com