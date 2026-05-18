Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A421F1 | ISIN: VGG9888Q1110 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.26 | 21:50
1,035 US-Dollar
+0,49 % +0,005
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YY GROUP HOLDING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YY GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 14:07 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

YY Group Holding Limited: YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Expands Malaysia Operations to Melaka, Entering New High-Growth Hospitality Market

Partnership with international 5-star hotel broadens the Company's recurring revenue base and enhances regional visibility

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, YY Circle Malaysia, has entered the Melaka market through a workforce partnership with a leading international 5-star hotel, extending the subsidiary's footprint beyond Kuala Lumpur and adding a new high-growth geography to YY Group's hospitality client base. Services commenced on May 8, 2026.

Melaka is a UNESCO World Heritage city and one of Malaysia's most-visited sites, with over 19 million tourist arrivals targeted for 2026. This year's state-level Visit Melaka campaign, along with the national Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, positions Melaka as one of the country's standout destinations, driving increased investment by international hotel brands. Workforce capacity, however, has emerged as the binding constraint on hospitality growth: Southeast Asian employers consistently report talent shortages, high turnover, and training gaps. Meanwhile, employees report issues with stability, pay, and lack of development opportunities.

YY Circle's AI-powered, on-demand workforce platform addresses both sides of this dynamic. For hotel operators, the platform matches trained personnel to daily occupancy and event demand, providing reliable day-by-day staffing without expanding fixed headcount. For workers, it provides more consistent earnings opportunities, with transparent pay and access to training and development pathways across the platform. These capabilities are complemented by YY Group's automation initiatives, which are designed to extend front-line teams' productivity.

"Across Southeast Asia, demand for trained hospitality staff is outpacing supply, and Melaka is a clear example of a market where innovative solutions are needed to keep pace with rising demand," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "Our AI-powered workforce platform closes that gap from both directions - giving operators access to reliable, pre-vetted, on-demand personnel, and providing hospitality workers with greater stability and opportunity. Combined with our automation initiatives, we offer a structural upgrade from traditional staffing models - positioning YY Group as a leader in the industry's shift to AI-native infrastructure as we pursue additional engagements throughout Southeast Asia."

Ken Teng, Director of Southeast Asia for YY Group, added, "This engagement reflects strong confidence from one of the region's leading hospitality brands, and our smooth launch across the hotel's full F&B and rooms departments demonstrates that trust was well-earned. We're excited to enter this thriving market with clear technology advantages, and expect our presence in Melaka to anchor further partnerships across Malaysia's broader tourism corridor."

Under the engagement, YY Circle Malaysia is providing staffing across the property's full operations, including banquet, restaurant, housekeeping, stewarding, and kitchen departments. The Company initially expects to deploy approximately 30 to 40 employees per day, contributing meaningfully to YY Circle Malaysia's recurring revenue base.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities - progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management - to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact
Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer
YY Group
[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.