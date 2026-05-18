NEXT Investors ("NEXT"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in and scaling companies providing critical infrastructure to the capital markets ecosystem, today announced it has invested in the Series A financing of Transient.AI, an AI-native investment management platform purpose-built for institutional trading environments.

As demand for AI across capital markets continues to accelerate, Transient.AI is well positioned to lead this transformation within one of the industry's most complex and demanding ecosystems. Institutional trading, research, and sales-from front to back office-operate under intense regulatory scrutiny and uncompromising standards for data security and privacy. Above all, they require trust earned only through deep, real-world experience.

NEXT believes that building and deploying AI in this complex environment is not a generic technology exercise. It requires technologists and market practitioners with deep domain expertise and knowledge of the customer's environment, developed over years of designing, operating, and scaling mission-critical trading systems.

Transient.AI was built with this reality in mind. Leveraging extensive hands-on experience in capital markets technology, the Transient.AI team has developed an AI Operating System purpose-built for the complex trading landscape. "AI in capital markets must be engineered with the same rigor and trust as the trading ecosystems that power these financial institutions," said Sreej Menon, CEO of Transient.AI. "NEXT Investors' leadership marks a defining moment for how AI will be adopted across institutional finance. Their partnership strengthens our ability to scale responsibly while transforming this complex domain."

The platform captures the full lifecycle of trading workflows across front, middle, and back office by ingesting intelligence from highly fragmented disparate systems and bringing them together in a secure, mobile and desktop "cockpit." Designed with auditability, compliance, and AI cost parameters at its core, the platform is engineered to operate safely and transparently within the world's most highly regulated environments while enabling faster, higher-quality decision-making for portfolio managers, traders, sales teams, researchers, and operations professionals.

"Transient.AI is solving a significant challenge in financial technology today: how to deploy AI safely and at scale inside regulated institutions," said Greg Grimaldi, Founding Partner at NEXT Investors. "Their platform reflects a deep understanding of the operational realities of global finance, and we are excited to support their next phase of growth

With NEXT's support, Transient.AI plans to accelerate its global go-to-market expansion and grow its roster of blue-chip clients by leveraging NEXT's deep institutional relationships across the capital markets landscape in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, cultivated over the past two decades.

About NEXT Investors

NEXT Investors is a New York-based, growth-oriented private equity firm with over 25 years of experience investing in companies providing critical infrastructure to the financial services industry. NEXT seeks to be the first institutional capital in bootstrapped businesses founded and operated by domain experts, partnering closely with management teams to accelerate growth and build lasting value.

About Transient.AI

Transient.AI is an AI-native operating system for capital markets, purpose-built for the compliance, security, and precision demands of institutional trading environments. The platform unifies fragmented legacy systems into a single compliant intelligence layer, enabling front-to-back office workflows for portfolio managers, traders, researchers, sales teams, and operations professionals. Transient.AI is headquartered in New York. Since launching in 2025, Transient.AI has established a growing international presence with offices across Miami, Singapore, and India. For more information, visit https://transient.ai/.

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