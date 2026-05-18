New investors include Princeville Capital, Databricks Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, and Workday Ventures. The round comes after Sigma surpassed $200 Million ARR and announced more than 100% year-over-year growth in the latest fiscal year.

Sigma, the AI Apps and agentic analytics platform, today announced the closing of $80 million in Series E financing at a $3 billion valuation. The round was led by new investor Princeville Capital with participation from new investors including Databricks Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Workday Ventures, and others. Previous investors also participated, including Altimeter Capital, Avenir Growth Capital, D1 Capital Partners, K5 Global, NewView Capital, Spark Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and XN. JP Morgan acted as a placement agent to Sigma in connection with the financing.

"Customers vote with their dollars, and they are voting for Sigma as the place to build and govern AI on their cloud data," said Sigma CEO Mike Palmer. "IT needs technology that enables the enterprise to go fast in areas like vibe-coded apps and agentic development, while also going safe with permissions management, telemetry, and more. Sigma provides a trusted system to enable agentic analytics through vibe-coded applications while ensuring governance, reliability, and security."

"Sigma has built a platform that enterprises are choosing as the foundation for both their agentic analytics and their AI workflows, with broad customer adoption from global enterprises to leading AI innovators," said Vivian Huang, Partner at Princeville Capital, who joins Sigma's Board of Directors. "The company's warehouse-native architecture and strong operating discipline at scale positions Sigma to lead how enterprises put AI to work on their data."

Financial momentum

The investment follows continued strong momentum across Sigma's business:

$200 million in ARR achieved in April 2026

2,000+ customers worldwide, including from the Fortune 10 and leading AI innovators

100%+ year-over-year growth achieved in the latest fiscal year

1.1 million+ new active users added in the latest fiscal year

"Sigma is helping customers unlock the value of their lakehouse by allowing users to begin with an easy-to-use spreadsheet interface, and scale up to the power of AI apps," said Andrew Ferguson, Vice President of Databricks Ventures. "Sigma's focus on intuitive, user-driven experiences powered by the governance capabilities of platforms like Unity Catalog speeds enterprises through their adoption of AI at scale."

"The era of static reports and passive dashboards is giving way to analytics that drive decisions and accelerate action," said Victor Chang, VP ServiceNow Ventures. "Sigma has built proven enterprise traction in this transition, and ServiceNow Ventures is excited to support their next chapter."

"Sigma is fundamentally changing how businesses interact with large scale data," said Jeff Wantman, Partner, Workday Ventures. "By bringing the familiarity of a spreadsheet to real time enterprise intelligence, they've eliminated the bottleneck between information and decision makers. We're excited to support Sigma as they define the next generation of live collaborative analytics."

Product innovation and customer impact

Sigma continues to rapidly advance its platform to meet every enterprise's need for fast but secure AI capabilities trusted by their IT departments. Recent product launches and enhancements include:

Sigma Agents Customizable no-code agents that operate within the security and governance of the cloud data platform, enabling business users to manage and automate their workflows with AI.

Customizable no-code agents that operate within the security and governance of the cloud data platform, enabling business users to manage and automate their workflows with AI. Sigma Assistant An AI copilot that answers data questions and builds AI Apps for users with simple natural language prompting.

An AI copilot that answers data questions and builds AI Apps for users with simple natural language prompting. Sigma Data Modeling Skills for AI Agents Functionality that allows data engineers to build, manage, and deploy Sigma data models directly from their favorite AI coding agent, including OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, and Snowflake Cortex Code.

Functionality that allows data engineers to build, manage, and deploy Sigma data models directly from their favorite AI coding agent, including OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, and Snowflake Cortex Code. Sigma MCP ServerFunctionality that enables business and technical teams to get instant, governed answers from their data-with the built-in context from Sigma's workspace and semantics-directly in AI Chat assistants like ChatGPT and Claude.

Sigma's approach to secure and governed AI capabilities has seen positive reception among customers. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Sigma Agents became the fastest-adopted product in the company's history.

About Sigma

Sigma is the AI Apps and agentic analytics platform built on the cloud data warehouse. Business and technical teams use Sigma to explore live data, build applications, and automate critical workflows-all without moving data or breaking governance. Sigma supports a spreadsheet interface, SQL, Python, and native AI in a single governed workspace connected to the cloud data warehouse, giving every team the speed to act and IT the control to scale. Sigma is trusted by more than 2,000 customers including AMD, Duolingo, Colgate-Palmolive, and JPMorgan Chase. To learn more, visit sigmacomputing.com.

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