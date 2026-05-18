Tanmiah Food Company: Tanmiah Secures Double Win at Product of the Year 2026 Awards, Reinforcing Leadership in Innovation and Local Excellence

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah"), through its subsidiary Agricultural Development Company (ADC), a leading provider of fresh and frozen poultry and value-added products, proudly announces a double victory at the prestigious Product of the Year Gulf (POY) 2026 awards.

The Company's new Frozen Breaded Chicken Range and its Taste Secrets Fresh Marinated Shaqra Pepper Chicken Breast Fillet - made using Shaqra chili pepper, a distinctive pepper cultivated in the Shaqra region northwest of Riyadh - have both been recognized as winners in the frozen and marinated poultry categories, respectively. This achievement underscores Tanmiah's commitment to innovation, strengthening local food security, elevating quality standards, and celebrating deep-rooted Saudi heritage.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established in 1987 in France, POY now operates in over 40 countries worldwide, with winners selected through independent national surveys conducted by leading research agencies such as NielsenIQ. Selection of winners is based on the Product Total Score (PTS), calculated from consumer responses across three key criteria: innovation, attractiveness, and purchase intent.

Tanmiah's award-winning Frozen Breaded Chicken Range sets a new benchmark in the category by being the first made entirely from 100% fresh Saudi chicken, challenging industry norms that rely on imported frozen poultry. Developed through extensive consumer research, the range delivers superior taste, transparency, and convenience, while supporting Saudi Arabia's food security goals and local production ecosystem.

The range also showcases standout innovation through its PLUS line, featuring a veggie-infused coating that delivers the equivalent of two-thirds of a cup of vegetables per pack, offering added nutrition without compromising taste. In addition, Tanmiah introduced a variant inspired by bold, trending Korean cuisine, bringing globally inspired flavors tailored to evolving local preferences.

The second winning product, Tanmiah Taste Secrets Shaqra Pepper, highlights the Company's ability to blend innovation with cultural authenticity. Made from 100% fresh Saudi chicken breast, the ready-to-cook marinated product introduces the distinctive flavor of Shaqra pepper, an ingredient deeply rooted in Saudi culinary heritage. Recognized under the national Taste Saudi initiative as a heritage ingredient, Shaqra pepper represents a celebration of local agriculture and traditional flavors, reimagined for modern lifestyles. By sourcing this ingredient from local farmers, the product also contributes to strengthening Saudi Arabia's agricultural sector, supporting rural communities, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Pre-cleaned and fully marinated, the product delivers convenience without compromising on quality, meeting the needs of today's fast-paced households while fostering a stronger connection to Saudi identity and cuisine. Reflecting on this milestone, Tanmiah's leadership highlighted the importance of consumer trust, innovation, and cross-functional collaboration in achieving this success.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, said:

"This is a powerful endorsement of our strategy and the passion of our teams, whose collaboration continues to turn innovation into products consumers really trust and appreciate, championing fresh and local ingredients. Our commitment to creating healthy, flavorful, and convenient products guides every step we take.

Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year is a moment of real pride for us. It affirms the strength of our vision and motivates our team to keep pushing forward, ensuring we bring the best and highest quality products across the Kingdom and the region."

Building on this, Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of ADC, Tanmiah's Poultry Division, emphasized the role of consumer insight and product excellence:

"These awards highlight the strength of our consumer-led innovation approach. From improving everyday convenience to elevating taste and quality, we are focused on developing products that truly resonate with modern households while maintaining the highest standards across our value chain."

Zein M. Attar, Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company, added: "This double recognition from consumers is a powerful validation of our strategy to lead with innovation while staying true to our roots. Both winning products reflect our commitment to Saudi-sourced ingredients, food security, and delivering meaningful value to families across the Kingdom."

With this milestone, Tanmiah continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in the poultry sector, leading the way in value-added innovation and setting new standards for the industry across the region.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 161 farms, seven hatcheries, six feed mills, and six primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

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