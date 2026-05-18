Arbor Day Foundation Podcast Features U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz in Latest Episode

"Unearthing Optimism" podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Tom Schultz, Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, joins the Arbor Day Foundation in episode five of its new podcast, "Unearthing Optimism."

In a conversation with CEO and host Dan Lambe, Chief Schultz talks about tackling some of the toughest challenges in forestry today, like replanting after wildfires. Together, they also explore the power of partnership in the effort to care for America's landscapes.

"Not only is Chief Schultz incredibly knowledgeable, he's also deeply committed to service, stewardship and teamwork. Listeners are going to come away from this episode with a new appreciation for the people and principles shaping our country's forestlands," said Lambe. "In a time when it's easy to feel overcome by challenges, this podcast is a way for people to embrace hope. We're grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey."

"Unearthing Optimism" is a new kind of conversation, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It's available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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Listen to Unearthing Optimism wherever you get your podcasts.

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-podcast-features-u.s.-forest-service-chief-1167712