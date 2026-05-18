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WKN: A3EQW7 | ISIN: US2536512021 | Ticker-Symbol: DBDB
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 07:37
60,00 Euro
+0,08 % +0,05
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
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DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 5-Tage-Chart
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58,8559,9515:28
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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 14:32 Uhr
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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf Names Raj Singh as Chief Information Officer

Singh will lead the company's global IT operations, replacing Teresa Ostapower, who is retiring

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Raj Singh has joined the company as executive vice president, chief information officer (CIO). He replaces Teresa Ostapower, who is retiring after serving Diebold Nixdorf as CIO since 2021, and will report to Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer.

Singh brings nearly 30 years of global experience in technology and digital transformation across the financial, automotive and energy sectors to the company. He will leverage his expertise in delivering generative artificial intelligence (AI), scalable cloud and modern ERP systems, and process optimization to consistently improve performance and efficiency in leading the company's Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity strategy. His experience includes leading SAP deployments, modernizing infrastructure, digital transformation, advancing enterprise cybersecurity and enabling analytics programs that allow faster, more informed decisions.

Most recently, Singh served as vice president and CIO at Visteon Corporation, leading the company's enterprise AI strategy, IT transformation, cloud strategy and cybersecurity programs. He previously held senior technology leadership roles at Ford Motor Company, DTE Energy, Horizon Global and Ally Financial.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "Raj is a proven global technology leader with deep experience modernizing complex environments, strengthening cybersecurity and delivering large-scale transformation. As we continue to execute our strategy, Raj's leadership will help us accelerate platform modernization, improve operational efficiency and advance our digital capabilities. I also want to thank Teresa Ostapower for her leadership and the lasting contributions she's made to strengthen our technology foundation and support our teams around the world. We're grateful for her service and wish her the very best in retirement."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
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