Atlas Travel & Technology Group Welcomes Rashi Gujral as Chief Financial Officer

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Atlas Travel & Technology Group (ATTG), the parent company of Atlas Travel and Prime Numbers Technology, announced today the appointment of Rashi Gujral as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she will lead the company's financial strategy, overseeing accounting, financial planning and operations to support continued growth and scalability.

Gujral joins ATTG at a pivotal time as the organization continues to invest in technology and expand its capabilities. She will play a key role in strengthening the company's financial infrastructure, with a focus on improving systems, enhancing back-office automation and driving efficiency. Her work will include modernizing financial processes designed to support both current operations and future growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rashi as our new CFO," said Elaine Osgood, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Travel & Technology Group. "We had the opportunity to meet with several outstanding candidates, but Rashi stood out as the clear choice. Her deep experience in startups and fast-paced, agile environments aligns with where we are and where we're headed, and we're confident her financial expertise will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth."

Gujral brings more than a decade of finance leadership experience across high-growth technology and life sciences organizations. She most recently served as CFO at Velotix, an enterprise data governance and access control firm, where she built and scaled the finance and accounting function, implemented financial systems and supported global operations.

Before her time at Velotix, she held senior finance positions at LabMinds, EUC Holdings and Medullan Inc., where she led core financial functions, including budgeting, forecasting, audits and compliance. Across these roles, she supported fundraising and financial planning initiatives, oversaw global and multi-entity operations and implemented financial systems and processes to enhance reporting, controls and scalability.

"I'm excited to join ATTG at such an important stage of growth," said Gujral. "The people here are exceptional and that matters enormously to me. From my initial conversations with the leadership team, it was evident there was a strong foundation to continue to enhance financial operations, build scalable systems and further strengthen data-driven decision-making across the organization. I look forward to partnering closely with the team to drive disciplined financial strategy and position the company for long-term success."

As CFO, Gujral will also support the organization's continued innovation in the payments space across its travel programs, including the advancement of Roam , an AI travel booking platform by Atlas Travel, with payment capabilities powered by Stripe, a programmable financial services company. Her experience will be significant as the company continues to design and optimize the next generation of travel payment programs.

Gujral's appointment reflects ATTG's continued investment in leadership and operational infrastructure, both of which are essential to supporting the organization's commitment to growth and innovation. Her addition to the executive team further underscores the company's focus on building a more dynamic, technology-driven organization to meet the evolving demands of the travel management industry.

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About Atlas Travel & Technology Group

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Atlas Travel & Technology Group (ATTG) is an award-winning company bringing together Atlas Travel and Prime Numbers Technology under one unified umbrella. Atlas Travel comprises three divisions, offering corporate travel management, vacation planning and meetings and incentives services. Meanwhile, Prime Numbers Technology provides industry-recognized, data-driven analytics solutions.

ATTG is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). In 2025, the company was recognized by The Boston Business Journal as one of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Massachusetts, and in 2024 as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts. ATTG is also a proud member of B Tourism and PACT.

Media Contact:

Shayla Peacock

Marketing Communications Manager

press@atlastravel.com

1-508-488-1223

SOURCE: Atlas Travel & Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/atlas-travel-and-technology-group-welcomes-rashi-gujral-as-chief-financial-officer-1166823