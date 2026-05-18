Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Establishes Singapore Hub to Advance Carbon and Low-Carbon Fuel Markets in Asia

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Anew Climate ("Anew"), a global leader in carbon markets and low-carbon fuels, today announced the opening of its Singapore office, enhancing the company's local capabilities across Asia-Pacific while advancing its strategy to scale high-integrity climate solutions worldwide.

The Singapore office will serve as Anew's regional hub for Asia-Pacific activities, supporting growing demand for carbon market participation and low-carbon fuel solutions across the region. From Singapore, Anew will expand its offerings related to environmental compliance programs, Article 6 mechanisms, and CORSIA development, while enabling cross-border low-carbon fuel and carbon market activity linking Asia, North America, and Europe.

Andy Brosnan, President of Anew's Global Low Carbon Fuels group, will relocate to Singapore to launch the new office and drive the company's regional growth strategy. Under his leadership, the team will focus on carbon project development opportunities aligned with Singapore's credit-generation standards and on enabling cross-regional offtake opportunities for low-carbon fuels.

"Our expansion into Asia represents a significant step forward in Anew's global growth strategy," said Angela Schwarz, Chief Executive Officer of Anew Climate. "Singapore's leadership in climate finance, policy, and international trade makes it an ideal base to deepen partnerships, deploy capital efficiently, and link high-quality projects with global markets."

The Singapore office builds on Anew's established footprint across North America and Europe and reinforces its position as the largest independent marketer of biomethane globally and a leading provider of high-integrity carbon removal credits.

"Our presence in Singapore enables closer collaboration with regional partners and regulators," Schwarz said. "The team will play a key role in advancing credible carbon markets and new energy transition pathways."

Leadership Spotlight: Andy Brosnan

Andy Brosnan serves as President of Anew Climate's Low Carbon Fuels division. He joined the company in 2020 to lead Strategy and Business Development and subsequently relocated to Vancouver, British Columbia, to establish and lead the company's Canada Low Carbon Fuels business. He was promoted to his current role in early 2024 and has since led the Low Carbon Fuels division's expansion into Europe. In Singapore, Brosnan will guide market entry, partnerships, and regional growth initiatives across Asia-Pacific.

Prior to joining Anew, Brosnan served for 20 years in the United States Army, with experience spanning international operations, political-military affairs, and leadership development. He holds degrees from the University of Virginia, Harvard Kennedy School, and New York University's Stern School of Business.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

Contact:

Anew Climate

PR@anewclimate.com

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anew-climate-establishes-singapore-hub-to-advance-carbon-and-low-1167046