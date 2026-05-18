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ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Bacula Systems: Bacula Community Project Surpasses 3 Million Downloads Worldwide

Rapid growth reflects rising global demand for secure, scalable backup and recovery solutions in the AI era

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Bacula Systems today announced that the Bacula open-source backup, restore and disaster recovery project has surpassed three million downloads globally, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion as one of the world's most trusted providers of enterprise backup and recovery technology.

Built on a modern Open Core architecture and engineered for highly secure, highly scalable data protection, Bacula has steadily expanded its presence across enterprises, government organizations, universities, cloud providers, managed service providers (MSPs), and high-performance computing environments worldwide.
The growing adoption of Bacula comes at a time when organizations are facing unprecedented data growth driven by AI, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and mounting pressure to reduce infrastructure costs while strengthening operational resilience.

Today, Bacula supports a rapidly expanding international user community while continuing to develop Bacula Enterprise as one of the backup industry's most flexible, security-focused and cost-efficient alternatives to traditional legacy vendors.

"Surpassing three million downloads represents an important validation of Bacula's long-term technology strategy," said Rob Morrison, co-CEO at Bacula Systems. "Organizations worldwide are increasingly selecting Bacula because they require stronger security, broader infrastructure compatibility, greater scalability to address AI-driven data volumes, lower total cost of ownership, and greater freedom from the commercial and technical limitations often imposed by traditional backup vendors."

Bacula Systems has built its reputation by delivering:

  • Enterprise-grade security capabilities

  • Exceptional scalability for complex IT environments

  • Broad support for physical, virtual, cloud and containerized infrastructures

  • Advanced backup and recovery performance for demanding enterprise workloads

  • Greater sovereign control over organizational data

Unlike many proprietary competitors that continue to increase licensing complexity and costs as customer data volumes expand, Bacula has focused on delivering an architecture designed to provide organizations with long-term operational control, stronger cyber resilience, and lower overall costs.

The latest milestone reflects accelerating worldwide demand for backup and recovery platforms that combine modern engineering, open standards, enterprise-class support, and the flexibility required to manage rapidly evolving IT infrastructures.

Organizations can learn more about Bacula Enterprise at Bacula Systems.

Contact: Rob Morrison, +41 21 641 6080

marketing@baculasystems.com

SOURCE: Bacula Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bacula-community-project-surpasses-3-million-downloads-worldwide-1167047

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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