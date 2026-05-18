TwentyTwo Real Estate, an independent European real estate investment and management firm, announces it has agreed to acquire Terhills Resort in Belgium from LRM. The transaction is expected to close on 29 May 2026. Operated by Center Parcs, the premium holiday park spans 63 hectares and comprises 250 waterfront cottages alongside central leisure facilities, set within a unique natural environment at the gateway to Hoge Kempen National Park. Center Parcs will remain the operator of the resort for at least the next 10 years, ensuring continuity for guests and supporting the long-term positioning of the resort as a leading leisure destination in Limburg, one of Flanders' most distinctive tourism regions.

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Opened in 2021, Terhills Resort forms part of the broader long-term transformation of the surrounding area into a leading nature, tourism and leisure destination. For TwentyTwo Real Estate, the acquisition represents both a compelling hospitality investment and the continuation of an emblematic regional regeneration project on a former industrial site, shaped over three decades of vision and commitment. The resort combines high-quality accommodation with a distinctive natural environment and strong domestic and cross-border appeal, supported by its accessibility and integration within a broader leisure and tourism ecosystem.

Upon completion, the transaction will further expand TwentyTwo Real Estate's pan-European presence in leisure and destination hospitality, while further strengthening its established partnership with Center Parcs, following the acquisition of Center Parcs Allgäu in Germany in October 2023. The acquisition is also aligned with TwentyTwo Real Estate's strategy of building sustainable long-term value, with the resort located on a remediated former industrial site and benefiting from strong environmental credentials, including timber-frame construction, solar infrastructure and broader biodiversity enhancements across the estate. More broadly, the transaction illustrates TwentyTwo Real Estate's conviction in high-quality, experience-led assets supported by leading hospitality operators, resilient demand fundamentals and strong long-term relevance within their local markets.

Daniel Rigny, founder and CEO of TwentyTwo Real Estate, commented: "Terhills Resort combines strong hospitality fundamentals with a truly distinctive heritage and sense of place. We are proud to be acquiring an asset that embodies the successful long-term transformation of a unique area in Limburg, and, more broadly, in Flanders. We look forward to working alongside Center Parcs and local stakeholders to build on this momentum over the long term."

Benjamin Saura-Neri, investment director and head of hospitality of TwentyTwo Real Estate, added: "We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with Center Parcs through this transaction. LRM has played a central role in the long-term development and positioning of the resort, and we are pleased to build on this foundation alongside Center Parcs and local stakeholders."

About TwentyTwo Real Estate

TwentyTwo Real Estate is an independent real estate investor and operator with €5.2 billion in assets under management in Europe. Founded in 2012 by Daniel Rigny, the group combines deep financial expertise with operational excellence to deliver value accretive investment solutions and management services to institutional and private clients across real estate asset classes. TwentyTwo Real Estate is committed to creating sustainable value for its investors, clients, and employees, while contributing positively to society and the environment.

About LRM

LRM is a return-driven investment company that fosters and stimulates sustainable economic growth in and from Limburg. LRM is the driving force behind a unique regional ecosystem and provides risk capital and expertise to companies and projects that generate both prosperity and well-being in Limburg and Flanders.

About Center Parcs

Founded in the Netherlands in 1967, Center Parcs is a leading European operator of premium holiday parks, with 30 locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark. The brand focuses on nature-based experiences and welcomes nearly 4.4 million guests each year. Center Parcs is part of Pierre Vacances Center Parcs Group.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

TwentyTwo Real Estate

https://twentytwo.com/

Dina Sanches Communication Manager

M 33 (0) 6 63 04 22 78 ¦dsanches@twentytwo.com