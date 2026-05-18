Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG), a leading space, defense and national security company enabling mission-critical solutions across domains, is participating in the following upcoming conferences:

Wolfe Research 19 th Annual Global Transportation Industrials Conference, May 19, New York City Management will participate in investor meetings.

Management will participate in investor meetings. KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials Basic Materials Conference, May 31, Boston - Management will participate in investor meetings.

- Management will participate in investor meetings. Wells Fargo 2026 Industrials Conference, June 10, Chicago - Management will participate in investor meetings.

- Management will participate in investor meetings. Deutsche Bank Defence Conference, June 22, London - Management will participate in investor meetings.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what's next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to sustain and generate growth, ability to generate a sustainable order rate for its products and services and develop new technologies to meet customer needs, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518473465/en/

Contacts:

Voyager Media Contact

Nora Ellish, The 10 Group USA for Voyager Technologies, Nora.Ellish@the10group.com