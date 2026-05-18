Aurzen Official: Aurzen Makes the Moments Even Bigger This Summer with Smart Projectors for Big Game Viewing

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today kickstarted its "Big Summer Moments" campaign, inviting football fans to enjoy this season's biggest moments in a bigger and more immersive way. Combining effortless streaming, intelligent automation, and portable big-screen viewing, the event spotlights smart projectors ideal for match days, movie nights, and shared home entertainment with limited-time discounts of up to 40% off.

Leading the lineup is the EAZZE D1 MAX, the world's first ultra-bright projector powered by Android TV OS 14.0 with the latest Google TV. Featuring 1000 ANSI lumens of SGS-certified brightness, Dolby Audio, MEMC motion compensation, and fully automatic image adjustment, it delivers a flawless viewing experience with minimal setup. American fans can now secure this flagship model on Amazon for $279.98-a 20% savings from its $349.99 list price.

The BOOM mini is an all-in-one Google TV projector delivering native 1080p clarity, 500 ANSI lumens, a dedicated Kids Mode, and access to over 10,000 apps. Now upgraded with Aurzen's proprietary VibeBass Audio Technology-featuring dual symmetrical speakers, four passive acoustic modules, and an AI-tuned DSP with Impact Sync-it packs deep, stadium-like bass without the muddy boom. Don't wait to upgrade: U.S. buyers can snap up this game-changing sound for a massive 34% off at $229.98, while U.K. shoppers instantly save over £112 at £237.48. For European fans, this feature-packed powerhouse represents an unbeatable value at just €279.97.

Aurzen is also spotlighting the EAZZE D1R, powered by Roku TV, America's No. 1 streaming platform. With hundreds of streaming channels built in, 1080p Full HD projection, and dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio, D1R delivers a true all-in-one home entertainment experience for living rooms, bedrooms, and outdoor viewing. In the U.S., the EAZZE D1R will be available for just $119.99 starting May 20. In the U.K., it is set to launch on June 1 as the first Roku TV Smart Projector to bring the platform's full streaming experience to British homes, including local apps like BBC iPlayer and ITVX-slated for an exceptional promo price of just £129.99, down from its £199.99 list price.

Rounding out the lineup is the EAZZE D1 air, featuring certified Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, 8-second instant startup, a rotatable design, ToF auto focus and keystone, and USB-C 65W power bank compatibility. In Europe, outdoor enthusiasts can pick up this perfect portable partner at a 25% reduction for €149.99.

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