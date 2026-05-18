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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 15:12 Uhr
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MacPaw Way Ltd: MacPaw Releases 2025 Social Impact Review, Highlighting How Its Technology Ecosystem Drives Positive Impact

KYIV, Ukraine, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global technology company, has released its 2025 Social Impact Review, showcasing how its growing digital ecosystem for Mac users contributes to a more secure, sustainable, and resilient world.

By combining system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and AI-powered solutions, MacPaw is building an ecosystem where its products, third-party tools, and intelligent technologies collaborate on behalf of the user. At the center is Eney, an AI-powered assistant designed to simplify workflows and advance the next generation of human-computer interaction - while ensuring privacy, security, and user control remain core priorities.

The 2025 report demonstrates how this ecosystem translates into real-world impact - extending device lifespans, protecting users from digital threats, and supporting communities in Ukraine and beyond.

Key highlights from the 2025 Social Impact Review include:

  • Sustainable product impact: MacPaw users removed over 125 TB of digital clutter, helping extend device lifespans and reduce e-waste.
  • Cybersecurity at scale: The Moonlock engine detected 60M+ macOS threats, while cybersecurity awareness initiatives reached 12M+ people globally, strengthening digital resilience.
  • Access to secure information: More than 203,000 Ukrainians have received free access to ClearVPN since 2022, ensuring safe and open internet access, including in high-risk areas.
  • Support for Ukraine: Since the start of the full-scale invasion, MacPaw has contributed over $5.3 million in direct corporate donations, alongside life-saving equipment and long-term recovery initiatives.
  • Education and future talent: Through partnerships with leading universities and AI research initiatives, MacPaw supports the next generation of engineers and innovators.

At the core of MacPaw's strategy is Responsible Technology - embedding sustainability, cybersecurity, and ethical AI into every stage of product development. From local-first AI models that protect user data to tools that optimize performance and reduce environmental impact, MacPaw ensures its innovation benefits both people and the planet.

"In 2025, responsibility meant acting with purpose - helping save lives, strengthening community resilience, and investing in the future through education and technology. As technology and AI continue to reshape how people live and work, we believe companies have a responsibility not only to build products, but to help shape resilient ecosystems that create long-term value for society. At MacPaw, we see technology not just as a tool for solving problems, but as a force for building a more resilient, sustainable, and human-centered future,"Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw.

The report also highlights MacPaw's role in supporting Ukraine through community rebuilding, education, and civic engagement - demonstrating how a technology company can scale impact beyond its products.

The full 2025 MacPaw Social Impact Review is available at the link

About MacPaw
MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA, and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. By combining system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and AI-powered solutions, MacPaw unites its own products, third-party tools, and intelligent technologies to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, its AI-powered assistant, MacPaw is advancing the next generation of human-computer interaction.

Media Contact
Oleksandra Lytvynenko
Senior Public Relations Specialist
lytvynenko@macpaw.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981221/MacPaw_Social_Impact_Review_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981220/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-releases-2025-social-impact-review-highlighting-how-its-technology-ecosystem-drives-positive-impact-302773784.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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