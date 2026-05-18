Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 15:24 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Exchange Turns 234 Ahead of U.S. Semiquincentennial

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on May 18th

  • Investors await earnings from Nvidia and several retail giants this week while monitoring new developments out of the Middle East.
  • The NYSE officially turned 234 on Sunday, continuing to set the standard for American capitalism.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman + CEO Jeff Sprecher said in an interview on Fox News that the history of the U.S. and his company are 'completely intertwined.'
  • The 23rd annual Energy Infrastructure CEO and Investor Conference begins today, bringing together a variety of leaders across the sector.

Opening Bell
Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (NYSE: PLGO) celebrates its rebrand

Closing Bell
Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) celebrates its 145th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-exchange-turns-234-ahead-of-us-semiquincentennial-302774739.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.