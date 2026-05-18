Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - Wordflow, the Australian-built AI search and content intelligence platform, has announced the launch of its managed services offering, FlowManaged, marking a strategic expansion beyond software into execution-led support for brands navigating the shift to AI-driven discovery.

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The launch comes as the company recognises a growing gap across its customer base: teams with access to AI visibility and having the internal capability or expertise to act on those insights consistently. While platforms like Wordflow provide visibility into how brands are represented across AI tools, many teams lack the strategy, infrastructure, and resources required to translate that intelligence into a consistent content strategy.

FlowManaged is designed to address that gap by combining Wordflow's AI search data with a specialist team focused on Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), the emerging discipline of ensuring brands are surfaced in AI-generated responses.

"Most teams know they need to show up in AI answers, but few have the systems or expertise to do it consistently," said Zay Yang, Founder of Wordflow. "FlowManaged connects insight to hands-on execution, so brands can move from awareness to measurable visibility."

The managed services offering introduces a structured, three-part model that supports organisations at different stages of adoption. FlowLaunch focuses on onboarding and enablement, equipping teams with the capability to interpret AI visibility signals and build a foundational GEO roadmap. FlowGEO provides ongoing strategic support, translating platform data into prioritised action plans that are tracked against visibility performance FlowContent delivers execution, producing AI-ready content informed by real prompt data, citation patterns, and visibility gaps.

Unlike traditional agency models, Wordflow positions FlowManaged as an extension of its platform rather than a separate service layer. The company emphasises that its approach is grounded in proprietary data and continuous analysis of how large language models interpret, prioritise, and cite brand content.

The launch reflects a broader shift in digital marketing, as discovery moves away from traditional search engines toward conversational AI interfaces.

FlowManaged aims to help organisations respond to this shift with greater speed and clarity. By aligning strategy, data, and execution within a single framework, the service enables teams to identify where they are underrepresented in AI conversations and systematically give clients a GEO loop that generic content production cannot replicate.

The introduction of FlowManaged also reflects Wordflow's positioning as a category builder in GEO, from an AI platform to an end-to-end GEO partner. Rather than focusing solely on monitoring or reporting, the company is extending its offering into practical execution, recognising that visibility in AI systems requires both technical understanding and sustained content output.

To learn more about Wordflow, book a discovery call or explore full offerings at wordflow.ai/services.

About Wordflow

Wordflow is Australia's first AI search and content engineering platform, built to help brands understand and improve how they show up in AI search.

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Source: GYT