Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - QD Apparel, the purpose-driven lifestyle brand under QD Holdings Inc., announces a major creative and production milestone as it advances into the development and manufacturing phase of its upcoming women's activewear line. The upcoming release will introduce three distinct collections totaling more than 20 original products, marking a significant expansion of the brand's design and product ecosystem.





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This next phase reflects QD Apparel's continued evolution from a concept rooted in resilience and intentional living into a fully realized lifestyle brand with a growing presence in the activewear space. The upcoming collections are currently in production, with a planned seasonal launch aligned for Fall, signaling the brand's entry into a more structured and scalable product rollout cycle.

Three Collections, One Unified Vision

The upcoming women's activewear drop is structured around three thoughtfully developed collections, each designed to represent a different expression of movement, identity, and lifestyle:

A performance-driven core activewear line focused on functionality and everyday training

A lifestyle athleisure collection designed for versatility beyond the gym

An Art Deco-inspired activewear collection, blending structured elegance, geometric influence, and modern athletic form

Together, the collections represent more than 20 individual pieces, each developed with attention to fabric quality, fit precision, and long-term wearability. The design direction emphasizes clean lines, elevated silhouettes, and wearable versatility across different aspects of daily life.

Manufacturing and Product Development in Motion

QD Apparel is currently working closely with its production partners to finalize sampling, material sourcing, and manufacturing timelines. The development process emphasizes responsible production standards, quality control, and long-term durability, ensuring each piece aligns with the brand's commitment to intentional design.

The current phase includes final prototyping, wear testing, and iterative refinement across all three collections before moving into full-scale production.

A Brand Built on Intentional Living

Founded by healthcare entrepreneur Aaron Chan, QD Apparel was created with a focus on resilience, wellness, and purposeful living. The brand's philosophy is rooted in the belief that clothing should support not only physical performance, but also mindset, identity, and personal expression.

That philosophy continues to guide the development of the upcoming collections, which are designed to bridge the gap between performance wear and lifestyle fashion while maintaining a strong emphasis on emotional and functional relevance.

Looking Ahead to Fall Launch

With manufacturing underway, QD Apparel is preparing for its Fall launch window, where the three collections will be introduced to market through a coordinated release strategy. The rollout will include digital campaigns, product storytelling, and community-focused engagement aimed at highlighting the design process behind each collection.

The brand views this upcoming launch as a foundational moment in its long-term growth strategy, establishing a product ecosystem that can expand seasonally while maintaining a cohesive identity.

Beyond Apparel

While product development remains the current focus, QD Apparel continues to position itself as a brand built around purpose as much as product. Future initiatives will continue to reflect its commitment to wellness, mental health awareness, and community-centered impact, aligning with its broader mission of intentional living through design.

As the Fall launch approaches, QD Apparel enters a defining stage of its evolution-transitioning from development into delivery, and from concept into a fully realized activewear presence.

About QD Apparel

QD Apparel is a purpose-driven lifestyle and activewear brand focused on resilience, wellness, and intentional living. Founded by healthcare entrepreneur Aaron Chan, the company designs elevated apparel that supports both performance and everyday life, while maintaining a strong commitment to thoughtful design and meaningful brand storytelling.

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Source: GYT