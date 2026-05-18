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WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 15:35
33,000 Euro
-1,43 % -0,480
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
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GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
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34,25034,47016:57
34,25034,47016:57
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 15:30 Uhr
154 Leser
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Globant launches new $125 million share repurchase program

LUXEMBOURG, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday, May 14th, the Board of Directors of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the allocation of up to $50 million per quarter, subject to a maximum aggregate of $125 million, for the repurchase of its common shares beginning today and open through the fourth quarter of 2027.

This decision reflects our shared conviction in a landscape where "services are the new software" and AI enables enterprises to buy outcomes rather than just tools.

"We are at the beginning of the most consequential transformation the technology services industry has ever seen. The most influential voices in tech are investing beyond models into delivery and deployment - and the demand for cost-effective AI solutions has never been more urgent. Our AI Pods model is built precisely for this moment. This new repurchase program reflects our confidence in that direction and our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders," said Martín Migoya, Chairman and CEO of Globant.

"This share repurchase program is supported by our free cash flow generation, and it's a key component of our disciplined capital allocation strategy. As we engage in this program, we will continue investing in strategic growth initiatives," added Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of Globant and will depend on a variety of factors, including business and market conditions, the share price, regulatory requirements and limitations, corporate liquidity requirements and priorities, legal requirements and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness, alternative investment opportunities, acquisition opportunities and other factors. Globant is not obligated to repurchase any specific amount of shares. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time or periodically without prior notice.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

  • We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.
  • We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
  • We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to potential share repurchases and reflect Globant's current beliefs and expectations. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Factors that could impact our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters not to materialize include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-launches-new-125-million-share-repurchase-program-302774749.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.