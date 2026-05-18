Researchers and clinicians from Switzerland expand interdisciplinary communication efforts integrating neuroscience, photobiomodulation, infrasound, and nutraceutical research

As scientific interest in light-based stimulation, neuroendocrine regulation, and integrative medicine continues to grow internationally, the Switzerland Eye Research Institute (SERI Lugano) has launched a new international scientific outreach initiative focused on public engagement and interdisciplinary research communication in neuroscience and cellular modulation.

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Ophthalmologist Roberto Pinelli explains, in an engaging personal narrative style, his unique methods for using a combination of light, sound, and nutraceuticals to non-invasively activate the pineal gland to promote cellular rejuvenation, decrease aging, and improve overall well-being. Supported by case studies and peer-reviewed research, Pinelli's method centers on using photons to convey vibrational energy through the eyes to target areas of the body with the sinergic use of sound vibrations and specific nutraceuticals. He shows the potent effects this has on overall wellbeing and mental health as it can improve memory, mental clarity, and self-awareness. His techniques also have positive effects on the body such as helping to heal degenerative diseases like AMD, retinal degenerations, Alzheimer's, rheumatoid arthritis, and Parkinson's.

The initiative aims to promote broader understanding of emerging research involving photobiomodulation, circadian biology, neuroendocrine processes, and the interaction between light, sound frequencies, and cellular function.

As part of this initiative, SERI Lugano is supporting the international publication and distribution of Awakening the Pineal Gland Cellular Rejuvenation through Light and Sound, a new volume written by SERI Lugano founder and director Roberto Pinelli and published in the United States by Inner Traditions.

The pineal gland, a neuroendocrine structure historically associated with circadian regulation and melatonin production, has increasingly become an area of scientific interest in studies exploring the relationship between light exposure, brain activity, metabolism, and cellular signaling. Recent developments in neuroscience and photobiomodulation research have contributed to renewed attention toward the biological role of light in human physiology.

Photobiomodulation a treatment that delivers intermittent low-frequency light through the pupillary foramen with the aim of modulating specific cellular functions represents one of the areas explored within the initiative, together with infrasound stimulation and nutraceutical support strategies.

Researchers and clinicians affiliated with SERI Lugano are currently investigating the interaction between light-based stimulation, mitochondrial activity, circadian mechanisms, and neuroendocrine regulation, with particular attention to potential applications in integrative and regenerative medicine (Pinelli R. et al, "Combined pulses of light and sound in the retina with nutraceuticals may enhance the recovery of foveal holes". Archives Italiennes de Biologie, 160: 3-21, 2022

The initiative also promotes interdisciplinary dialogue between contemporary scientific investigation and historical perspectives on light and consciousness found in ancient civilizations, including Egyptian and Sumerian traditions. According to SERI Lugano, revisiting historical interpretations of human physiology may contribute to broader cultural reflection alongside modern scientific research.

"Scientific communication should help create bridges between advanced research, clinical observation, and public understanding," said Roberto Pinelli, founder and director of SERI Lugano. "Our goal is to encourage interdisciplinary dialogue around the role of light, neuroscience, and cellular function in human physiology."

The initiative reflects SERI Lugano's broader commitment to integrating ophthalmology, neuroscience, photobiomodulation, and cellular research within an international scientific and educational framework.

The volume Awakening the Pineal Gland is distributed in the United States by Simon Schuster and is available through major international platforms, including Amazon.com.

About Switzerland Eye Research Institute (SERI Lugano)

The Switzerland Eye Research Institute (SERI Lugano), based in Lugano, Switzerland, is an independent research and clinical institute focused on ophthalmology, neuroscience, photobiomodulation, and interdisciplinary research involving light-based technologies, neuroendocrine regulation, and cellular function.

The institute promotes integrative approaches combining clinical activity, scientific research, and public scientific communication.

Learn more:

www.seri-lugano.ch

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Switzerland Eye Research Institute (SERI Lugano)

Lugano, Switzerland

E-mail: info@seri-lugano.ch

Tel.: +41 91 993 13 01