BLUETTI at WUF13: Partnering with UN-Habitat to Power Global Sustainable Urbanization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an official partner of UN-Habitat, BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy, was invited to the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku. Eric Fang, General Manager of Paygo and Energy Storage, delivered a keynote at the High-Level Business Assembly, outlining how clean energy technology addresses the global housing crisis and empowers community resilience.

Centered on the theme 'Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,' WUF13 highlights the challenges facing 3 billion people with inadequate housing. BLUETTI asserts that 'Housing Equity' is inseparable from 'Energy Equity'-a belief that drives the company's mission to bring clean energy to every home.

'Access to clean, reliable power is not a luxury; it is a cornerstone of human dignity, opportunity, and community resilience,' stated Eric Fang. 'In BLUETTI's vision, every energy storage system deployed is more than just a power source-it is a foundational asset that helps vulnerable families build a more secure future. We provide more than light; we provide hope.'

Eric Fang further detailed BLUETTI's global impact through the 'Lighting An African Family'(LAAF) initiative. To date, the program has donated solar power kits to over 20,000 families, along with 30 schools and communities, directly improving the lives of more than 60,000 people.

To bridge the financial gap in developing regions, BLUETTI has introduced PAYGO (Pay-As-You-Go) enabled system custom-designed for African markets, combining high-efficiency hardware with flexible financing options. By allowing families to access clean electricity through affordable payments, BLUETTI is not only solving energy poverty but also fostering local entrepreneurship and economic self-sufficiency.

Empowering Resilience: Leaving No Community Behind

From off-grid lighting in remote villages to emergency backup power for disaster-stricken areas, BLUETTI remains at the forefront of the energy transition. Through long-term collaborations with international NGOs and global organizations, BLUETTI continues to deliver diverse energy solutions, fulfilling its mission to empower humanity with clean energy and striving to ensure that no community is forgotten in the dark.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers reliable solutions ranging from home battery backup systems to portable power stations for outdoor adventures. Trusted by users across 120+ countries and regions, BLUETTI remains committed to long-term sustainability and responsible innovation.

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