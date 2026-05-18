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WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 14:29
26,000 Euro
-0,76 % -0,200
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20026,40017:02
26,40026,60016:44
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 15:31 Uhr
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International Paper Acquires a Converting Facility from Delmarva Corrugated Packaging

Dover Delaware Site to Expand IP's Presence in a Growing East Coast Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has acquired Delmarva Corrugated Packaging in Dover, Delaware. The strategic acquisition of this facility will enhance International Paper's capabilities, expand its market presence, and increase its capacity to produce the highest-quality sustainable packaging solutions for customers.

"This acquisition strengthens our footprint in the region and supports our long term growth strategy," said Tom Hamic, Executive Vice President and President, Packaging Solutions North America, International Paper. "The Dover facility's strong customer base and strategic location expand our ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions with greater speed and reliability. We look forward to welcoming the team and working closely with customers to ensure a smooth and successful integration."

"We are extremely pleased to see IP step into ownership of the Delmarva Corrugated assets," said Dennis D. Mehiel, DCP President and CEO. "We cannot think of an organization better suited to help the team in Dover achieve the full potential of the business, and we are highly confident this transaction will benefit all of DCP's stakeholders."?

The acquisition aligns with International Paper's strategy to maximize value creation for customers, shareholders and employees.

About International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)
International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers, teammates and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters most, strengthen supply chains and create lasting value. Learn more at internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.