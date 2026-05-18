Reliance Global Group, Inc.: Reliance Global Group Provides Update on Enquantum Private 5G Deployment and Smart Infrastructure Initiatives

LAKEWOOD, NJ, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) ("we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Reliance") today announced that Enquantum Ltd. ("Enquantum"), a developer of advanced networking and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies and a strategic platform investment under EZRA International Group's Scale51 initiative, successfully completed a real-world private 5G deployment with a leading Israeli construction company. The deployment demonstrated advanced worker safety, real-time operational monitoring, and intelligent site management capabilities in active construction environments. As part of the pilot program, construction workers utilized 5G-connected smart helmets equipped with real-time geolocation and geofencing functionality, enabling live workforce visibility, automated safety zone enforcement, and improved on-site coordination and operational awareness.

Following the successful execution of the project, the initiative received approval from the Israel Innovation Authority ("IIA"), which officially closed the program following successful implementation and validation of the private 5G application deployment, reinforcing the commercial potential of Enquantum's advanced networking technologies for industrial and infrastructure applications.

The successful deployment was powered by Enquantum's FPGA-accelerated User Plane Function ("UPF") technology with advanced CPU offloading capabilities, enabling secure, high-performance private cellular networking with successful over-the-air validation. The architecture is designed to improve network efficiency, reduce latency, and support reliable real-time communications in demanding industrial environments where continuous connectivity, mobility, and operational visibility are critical. Reliance believes these capabilities position Enquantum to support next-generation private wireless applications across industrial, infrastructure, and smart mobility markets.

"We are extremely excited by this successful deployment and the continued progress Enquantum is making in advanced networking and infrastructure technologies," said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. "Demonstrating a real-world private 5G application focused on worker safety and operational intelligence represents an important milestone for the company. We believe the successful pilot and support from the Israel Innovation Authority reinforce the growing commercial potential for Enquantum's technologies across industrial, infrastructure, and smart connectivity markets."

Reliance believes demand for secure private 5G infrastructure and intelligent connected-device applications is expected to continue growing across construction, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, defense, and public-sector environments as organizations seek greater automation, operational visibility, and real-time communications capabilities. Enquantum continues advancing its broader portfolio of high-performance networking, encrypted communications, and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies designed for next-generation infrastructure environments.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency and brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with a full suite of business development tools, enabling them to compete effectively with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, uses AI and data mining to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail brick-and-mortar insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States and offer a wide variety of insurance products.



In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology and life sciences companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance's core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "designed to," "positioned to," "continues," "potential," "opportunity," and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the commercial potential of Enquantum's private 5G, advanced networking, and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies for industrial, infrastructure, and smart mobility markets; the anticipated performance, efficiency, and latency characteristics of Enquantum's FPGA-accelerated User Plane Function technology; the expected growth in demand for secure private 5G infrastructure and intelligent connected-device applications across construction, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, defense, and public-sector markets; Enquantum's ability to successfully advance and commercialize its broader portfolio of high-performance networking, encrypted communications, and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies; and the anticipated benefits and scalability of the private 5G deployment demonstrated during the pilot program.

These statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the early-stage and limited nature of the pilot deployment, which may not be indicative of commercial viability, scalability, or future performance in other markets or environments; the risk that Enquantum's technologies fail to achieve the technical performance metrics, latency improvements, or network efficiency gains anticipated by management; the risk that the closing of the Israel Innovation Authority program does not guarantee continued government support or future funding for Enquantum's technology development; uncertainty regarding market adoption of private 5G infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity solutions; intense competition in the advanced networking, private wireless, and cybersecurity sectors from established and better-capitalized companies; risks associated with international operations, including geopolitical and regulatory developments in Israel and other target markets; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its Scale51 strategic platform investment initiative; dependence on key technology development milestones and third-party partners; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Such risks and uncertainties also include geopolitical risks, including the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran, which may result in regional instability, military activity, cyberattacks, disruptions to critical infrastructure, supply chains or communications networks, or workforce disruptions, any of which could materially adversely affect the Company's investments, partners or operations, including Innervate's development activities.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EZRA@crescendo-ir.com