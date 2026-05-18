Space 11 Corp.: Space 11 Corp Announces Use of Blue Origin Space Footage in Feature Film "I See You"

Real footage?to shape a vérité-style love story set in space

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Space 11 Corp, a space economy, infrastructure, and technology company with a focus on entertainment, announced its upcoming feature film?I See You? will incorporate real in-space footage from Blue Origin and?publicly available NASA mission imagery - with up to 85% of the film featuring authentic space content.

The film combines fictional narrative with documentary-grade footage, offering audiences unprecedented realism by capturing the true conditions and emotional depth of spaceflight. The production is also exploring opportunities to film additional sequences in real microgravity conditions.

I See You explores themes of first contact, human consciousness, and humanity's expansion beyond Earth.

The screenplay is written by Emmy-nominated writers Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, known for their work on?The Sopranos,?Boardwalk Empire, and?Chicago Med, bringing a strong narrative foundation to a project that merges high-concept storytelling with the frontiers of space exploration.

Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who spent nearly a year aboard the International Space Station, is serving as technical advisor to the film, ensuring a high level of accuracy while preserving its cinematic vision.

Space 11 Corp's Global Space Advisory Board also includes leading figures from the space ecosystem: James L. Green, former NASA chief scientist; Camille Wardrop Alleyne, former senior NASA executive; and Bert Ulrich, former NASA film and television liaison and now executive vice president of production at Space 11.

I See You?is produced by Andrea Iervolino, founder of Space 11 Corp, and a producer with over 130 films to his credit.

"Space 11 was founded to bring entertainment into space and shape a new frontier for storytelling," said Iervolino. "Using authentic mission footage represents an important step forward in that vision."

Press Office

Ludovica Contu

press@space11.agency

+447748408619

SOURCE: Space 11 Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/space-11-corp-announces-use-of-blue-origin-space-footage-in-feature-film-%22i-s-1167710