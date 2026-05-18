Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - AirWorks is pleased to announce that David Morczinek, CEO and Co-founder of AirWorks will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About AirWorks

AirWorks is the leading AI-enabled field intelligence company, specializing in solutions that facilitate infrastructure design and maintenance. Utilized by top engineering and telecommunications companies, we bring the field to you, quickly empowering you with accurate real-world data. We find the insights you need from any type of geospatial field data, from imagery to LiDAR so that you can get more done faster.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

For further information, please contact:

Source: TechCon Global