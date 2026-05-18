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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 14:30 Uhr
25 Leser
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Cabonline Group AB (publ): Cabonline has signed school transport agreement with the City of Stockholm

Cabonline has signed an agreement with the City of Stockholm for school transport services. Parts of the agreement have already entered into force, while additional contract areas will commence on 3 October 2026.

- This is an important assignment with high requirements for quality, planning and reliability. We are pleased with the continued trust from the City of Stockholm and look forward to continuing to deliver safe and accessible journeys across the city, says Erik Moberg, Head of B2P Cabonline, Cabonline Group.

Three out of five contract areas were awarded following a public procurement process in which Cabonline was selected based on a combination of quality and competitive pricing. The assignment includes school transport, transport to daily activity services, as well as journeys for elderly and adult passengers, and requires extensive operational coordination in a complex metropolitan environment with high traffic volumes and strict punctuality requirements.

- Delivering these journeys is a socially important responsibility that requires both structure and high delivery reliability in day-to-day operations. The agreement strengthens Cabonline's position within publicly procured transport services and creates long-term conditions for affiliated transporters and drivers in the Stockholm region, says Daniel Lindström, operations manager Cabonline Sweden.

The City of Stockholm is already a customer of Cabonline and the agreement represents a continued long-term collaboration. The agreement is one of Cabonline's largest within publicly procured transport services.

For further information, please contact:
Cabonlines press officer, +46 70 456 58 07, press@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group
Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,700 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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