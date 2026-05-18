Transforming DDP's 222m Facade into a Global Canvas for AI Creators

The Seoul Design Foundation (CEO Cha Kang Heui) is inviting visionaries worldwide to the Seoul Design AI Film Festival (SDAFF). This global competition aims to redefine the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP)-the world's largest atypical architecture-as a premier destination for AI-driven media art.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518044745/en/

An official poster for Seoul Design AI Film Festival (Image: Seoul Design Foundation)

The DDP's 222-meter curved exterior wall, a Guinness World Record holder for the "World's Largest 3D Mapping on an Atypical Building," will serve as the digital canvas for the winners. 'Seoul Light DDP' has already achieved global acclaim by winning the world's top three design awards: iF, Red Dot, and IDEA.

Bridging AI Technology and K-Culture

The festival seeks high-quality video works that blend artistic inspiration with cutting-edge AI technology. The competition features two main categories:

Artistic Works: Creative films centered on the theme of K-Culture.

Popular Works: Engaging content for the general public, themed around festivals, Christmas, or year-end celebrations.

Participants will use AI platforms such as Midjourney, Suno, and others to create core content, showcasing the future of digital storytelling.

Grand Prize Benefit: A Debut on the Global Stage

A total of 10 winners will be selected with prizes totaling KRW 24,000,000 (approx. USD 18,000). The Grand Prize winner will receive KRW 10,000,000 and an exclusive opportunity to have their work screened as a main feature during 'Seoul Light DDP 2026' on the massive 222m facade.

Key Competition Details

Submission Deadline: June 30, 2026, 11:00 AM (KST)

Eligibility: Open to individuals and teams worldwide capable of producing AI video content

Specifications: 3 to 5 minutes running time, MP4 format with sound

Application: Submit via the Official Announcement Link

Envisioning the Next Frontier of Media Art

This festival is not just a competition, but a laboratory for the future of creativity. By merging the boundless potential of generative AI with the architectural grandeur of DDP, we aim to pioneer "Live Media Design" to transcend traditional cinematic boundaries and glimpse the future of urban digital experiences.

About Seoul Design Foundation

The Seoul Design Foundation is to promote Seoul's design industry and spread a culture of design. It manages the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), a major hub for the global design industry and a landmark of Seoul.

Websites: www.seouldesign.or.kr www.ddp.or.kr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518044745/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Design Foundation

AI Design Team

Jang Hyunseok

hyunseok_jang@seouldesign.or.kr