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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
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XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.: XPPen Debuts Its First-Ever Editing Console, the Pilot Pro, Setting a New Benchmark for Professional Editing Workflows

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global digital art brand, XPPen has long been committed to empowering creators by breaking creative boundaries and enhancing workflow efficiency. XPPen debuts the Pilot Pro Editing Console, a precision console designed to simplify complex editing operations. This marks XPPen's first foray into the professional editing console category, offering one-handed operation with a groundbreaking industrial layout featuring an all-way joystick, rotary control, and customizable buttons, capable of executing hundreds of commands for a more immersive editing experience.

"The market has seen growing demand for hardware that seamlessly bridges the gap between creative intention and execution," said Brian Huang, Marketing Director at XPPen. "With the Pilot Pro Editing Console, we are reimagining what editing professionals need: tactile, intuitive eyes-free control that feels natural and fluid, without being tied to keyboard. This product marks an important milestone in XPPen's journey. It expands the boundaries of our digital creation tool ecosystem, reinforcing our commitment to serving creators across a wider range of creative workflows."

Intuitive Control for High-Efficiency, Eyes-Free Operation

The Pilot Pro packs 16 customizable buttons, 3 dials, and an all-way joystick into a compact, one-handed controller for professional editing. Its sculpted 3D key layout allows intuitive, eyes-free operation, enabling users to stay fully focused on the screen while executing commands without looking at the device. The linear motor delivers subtle, precise, and realistic haptic feedback, while up to 7 customizable themes and hundreds of shortcuts let users streamline any editing workflow. Users can seamlessly upload personal profiles or download presets from industry experts, making it effortless to adopt and replicate control schemes across various software.

The GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025 Winner: Pioneering Aesthetics and Design Innovation

Recognized with the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025, the Pilot Pro debuts a pioneering, industry-first stacked layout that redefines the synergy between aesthetic form and functional precision. This award-winning design is anchored in advanced ergonomics, featuring a streamlined chassis engineered for natural left-hand interaction. By aligning with the hand's grip curve and integrating a dedicated hypothenar support, the console ensures the wrist remains fully grounded, effectively eliminating strain during intense editing sessions.

"Our design philosophy centers on maintaining the editor's 'flow state' through absolute immersion," said Li Jiang, Senior Industrial Designer at XPPen. "By strategically positioning every control for instinctive access and calibrating actuation for effortless triggers, we've created a console that effectively vanishes during use, ensuring focus remains entirely on the work."

Joystick for Color Grading and Timeline Navigation

The all-way joystick supports 4- to 8-directional navigation for rapid clip selection and integrated color wheel grading, enabling smooth, modifier-free adjustments via a compound motion. Beyond navigation, upward and downward gestures trigger direct selection and cutting, while horizontal movements can be mapped to a shortcut to control variable playback speeds. Whether crafting event highlights or vlogs, editors can maintain one hand on the joystick and the other on creative decisions.

Tri-Rotary: Dial in With Haptic Feedback

Pilot Pro features 3 independent rotary controls, each highly customizable. These include: the high-speed dial scrubs through clips to help users approach the desired edit point quickly; frame-accurate trimming is then achieved at slower speeds. The precision knob moves the playhead frame-by-frame or rotates images to any angle. The rotary dial zooms in and out of the timeline. All three deliver configurable haptic feedback with three options: intense, gentle, or no vibration, ensuring every turn is crystal clear.

Connectivity, Battery Life, and System Compatibility

For connectivity, the device supports 3 connection methods for low-latency, stable performance. Its built-in rechargeable battery offers over 15 days of use (based on four hours daily operation). It works smoothly with Windows 10 or later, macOS 11.0 or later, and professional software including DaVinci Resolve, Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Final Cut Pro.

Pricing and Availability

The XPPen Pilot Pro is available as of May 18, 2026, price at $209.99 (pricing and availability may vary by region). For more information, please visit: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/pilot-pro.html

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xppen-debuts-its-first-ever-editing-console-the-pilot-pro-setting-a-new-benchmark-for-professional-editing-workflows-302771840.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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