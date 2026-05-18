American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group's CEO Provides Insights From The 2026 ACT Expo Held May 4-7, 2026

Significant Opportunities for Dual Fuel to Accelerate RNG/CNG Usage in Heavy-Duty Transportation Adoption

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / American Power Group Corporation (OTC Pink:APGI) the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company today shares some of their CEO's insights from his attendance at the Advanced Clean Transportation ("ACT") Expo held May 4-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The ACT Expo is the largest fleet technology show which delivers peer-vetted, field-tested insights from fleets, OEMs and technology providers who put advanced solutions to work.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO, stated, "I attended multiple presentations featuring some of the biggest names in heavy-duty trucking industry including OEMs, fleet operators as well as fueling and technology companies which provided great insights into the challenges as well as opportunities facing the transportation sector. In every presentation I attended, the underlying sentiment was that any solution must be cost-effective and make good business sense before the decision to deploy is made which is why APG's proven dual fuel solution makes so much sense here."

Mr. Coppa added, "I especially enjoyed the Transport Project and California Renewable Transportation Alliance's breakout sessions addressing "The Case for RNG: The HD Trucking Solution that Delivers" which provided great insights into efforts to drive demand for cleaner burning, low-carbon RNG and other gaseous fuels in the heavy-duty transportation sector. It has been widely reported that over 80% of natural gas utilized by the transportation sector is RNG but that natural gas is only a tiny fraction of the overall fuel sources used by the heavy-duty transportation sector which is where APG's dual fuel solution can help drive significant demand. Based on annual statistical performance information obtained from the American Trucking Association, for every 1,000 of the estimated 3 million Class 8 heavy-duty SCR trucks operating in the U.S. converted to run APG's V7000 dual fuel solution, we estimate they would consume approximately 11 million GGEs ("Gasoline Gallon Equivalents") of natural gas at a 50% displacement rate. If this adoption rate increased to 25,000 trucks or approximately 1% of the overall market, the estimated total natural gas consumption would increase to 273 million GGEs. In addition, if those 25,000 trucks were running dairy RNG at a 50% displacement rate, the overall reduction in CO2 would be approximately 12.5 million tons given the beneficial emission related properties of using dairy RNG. Utilizing APG's vehicular dual fuel solution, fleet owners can avoid spending $300,000+ on a new alternative fuel heavy-duty truck by investing only a small fraction of that cost on upgrading their existing diesel truck engines with our dual fuel solution and an appropriate natural gas storage tank."

Mr. Coppa concluded, "We, along with many of the presenters at ACT acknowledge there is no one silver bullet solution available today to increase demand for RNG but APG's dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology is a proven, cost-effective and readily available option to help operators and fleets start the progression towards utilizing abundant and cleaner burning domestic natural gas".

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $2 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $5 million+ of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Coppa, CEO/CFO

American Power Group Corporation

978-729-9183

ccoppa@apgdualfuel.com

SOURCE: American Power Group Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/american-power-groups-ceo-provides-insights-from-the-2026-act-expo-hel-1167728