Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Infobip is excited to share that global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service. Check back for a complimentary copy of the full report soon!

In Infobip's view, this recognition reflects what the company has spent 20 years building: a communications platform that stays focused on what customers actually need and evolves as markets change. Infobip believes that recognition in a fast-moving market comes not from chasing trends, but from disciplined execution and a clear long-term vision.

As Infobip marks its 20th year of operations, the company thinks the shift to agentic AI represents the most significant transformation in customer communications in our history. Infobip believes enterprises need a partner that empowers them to move from campaigns and rigid workflows to autonomous, goal-driven interactions, while retaining the openness and flexibility to adapt as the technology evolves.

Silvio Kutic, CEO and Co-Founder of Infobip, said: "After 20 years, we've learned that the companies that endure are those that stay focused on their customers and don't chase every trend. We believe that being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS is a validation of our vision and the way we work with our customers: we listen, we execute, and we build in ways that give our customers choices."

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Infobip is honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service by Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, 18 May 2026.

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GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent recognitions include:

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)

Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518259501/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com