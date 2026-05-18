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PR Newswire
18.05.2026 16:30 Uhr
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KuCoin EU joins policymakers, regulators and industry leaders across Digital Asset Forum 2026 in Vienna and ESMA Conference 2026 in Paris

VIENNA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Austria, today announced its participation across a landmark series of European digital asset and regulatory events throughout May of 2026, underscoring its commitment to shaping responsible, compliant growth in Europe's digital asset industry.

KuCoin EU Managing Director Sabina Liu will represent the company across the Global Digital Asset Forum Vienna 2026, one of the the most concentrated gatherings of digital asset industry leaders, policymakers, and investors in the European calendar. The Global Digital Asset Forum includes events such as a Market Open Ceremony at the Vienna Stock Exchange on 18 May, VI3NNA Congress on 19-20 May, and many more. Organised by the Digital Asset Association of Austria (DAAA) and part of ViennaUp, the week brings together regulators, institutions, and innovators to advance the development of a compliant, interoperable digital asset ecosystem across Europe.

Also on 18 May, KuCoin EU Managing Director Audrey Lim will speak at the Crypto Compliance & Legal Roundtable, co-hosted by EY Law and Solidus Labs. Lim will join the panel discussion "MiCAR Done Right? Why Austria Attracts International Crypto Leaders", addressing how rigorous regulatory engagement is the foundation of sustainable digital asset business in Europe.

On 21 May, Lim will represent KuCoin EU at the ESMA Conference 2026: A New Era for EU Capital Markets in Paris. The European Securities and Markets Authority's flagship annual conference, the event brings together senior figures from EU institutions, national competent authorities, and the financial industry to address the evolving regulatory landscape across European capital markets, including digital assets.

Audrey Lim, Managing Director, KuCoin EU said: "Vienna has established itself as one of Europe's most important homes for regulated digital asset businesses, and the Global Digital Asset Forum reflects exactly the kind of serious, policy-led industry dialogue that KuCoin EU was built to be part of. We are here because we believe that compliance and commercial ambition are not in tension - they are the same thing. The conversations happening in Vienna and Paris this month are shaping the next chapter of digital assets in Europe, and KuCoin EU intends to contribute meaningfully to them."

Walter Moesenbacher, Founder, Digital Asset Association Austria, said:"As the industry comes together for a landmark week in Europe, Vienna is continuing to strengthen its position as one of the continent's leading digital asset hubs. Events such as the Global Digital Asset Forum in Vienna highlight the importance of collaboration between industry, policymakers, and institutions, with KuCoin EU playing an active role in the continued development of both the Austrian and broader European digital asset ecosystem."

KuCoin EU's support of Austria's landmark digital asset week reflects its commitment to the local ecosystem and its continued development into a trusted, regulated financial institution in Europe.

About KuCoin EU:

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta). Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services, including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-eu-joins-policymakers-regulators-and-industry-leaders-across-digital-asset-forum-2026-in-vienna-and-esma-conference-2026-in-paris-302774819.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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