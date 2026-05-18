KM Capital: Kamil Magomedov of KM|Capital Named Top Performing Broker for Expo City Dubai

Dubai-based real estate investment strategist recognized for outstanding individual sales performance and market influence by Vice President of Sales Karim ElSayyad

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Kamil Magomedov, CEO of KM|Capital and Dubai-based real estate investment strategist, has been named Top Performing Broker by Expo City Dubai, the government-backed master developer behind one of the UAE's most significant urban development projects. The award was presented by Karim ElSayyad, Vice President of Sales at Expo City Dubai, in recognition of Magomedov's outstanding individual sales performance across Expo City Dubai's residential portfolio.

Presenting the award, ElSayyad praised Magomedov's contribution: "After all the efforts you've invested - from your time, from your personal knowledge, and from your belief in Expo City Dubai - you have earned this position. You really deserve it. You are one of the most appreciated agents we've ever worked with, because when you presented the master plan, you presented it with belief. You presented it with full soul and ideas, which is really different for us - because we always want people to present us as people with knowledge and people who believe in the project."

Responding to the recognition, Magomedov acknowledged the Expo City team: "I talk to a lot of developers and I see a lot of teams. The team at Expo City is one of few - if not the only one - where I could be happy to work with anyone. It is one of the most professional teams in the market."

The recognition follows a period of record-breaking activity for Magomedov at Expo City, including his widely reported sale of three entire residential buildings in under seven hours - a transaction that drew international media attention and underscored both the strength of investor demand for the Expo City district and Magomedov's ability to match institutional-quality analysis with high-velocity deal execution.

"Expo City Dubai is not just another development - it is a new city being built on the legacy of a World Expo, backed by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and positioned at the center of Dubai's next growth corridor," said Magomedov. "Being recognized as the Top Performing Broker here validates the investment thesis I have been presenting to my clients: that Expo City represents one of the most structurally undervalued opportunities in the UAE property market. The supply-demand fundamentals are exceptional, and the infrastructure commitment from the government is unlike anything else in Dubai right now."

Magomedov brings 12+ years of institutional investment experience to the Dubai real estate market, including prior roles as CEO of an investment group, Minister of Investment in a Russian federal region, strategic advisor to the CEO of Forbes Russia, and head of a new city development project. This background in government-level urban planning and institutional capital allocation distinguishes his approach from conventional brokerage - an approach he describes as "building investment cases, not sales pitches."

Expo City Dubai, spanning 3.5 square kilometers, is designated as one of five urban hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The district is projected to be home to more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals, with residential projects including Expo Valley, Expo Central, Mangrove Residences, Sidr Residences, and Expo Fields. The nearby Dubai Exhibition Centre is undergoing a AED 10 billion expansion that will make it the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region by 2031.

Magomedov is also the host of two YouTube channels: Kamil Mag Estate (investment-grade market analysis for the Dubai property market) and Deal Hunt (a business show dissecting industries and hunting value across Dubai). He has been featured in Esquire, Arabian Business, Yahoo Finance, Morningstar, Khaleej Times, and international media.

For a comprehensive analysis of Expo City Dubai's investment fundamentals, including supply-demand data, rental yield projections, and project comparisons, visit the Expo City Dubai Investment Guide on kamilmag.com.

About KM|Capital

KM|Capital is a Dubai-based real estate investment firm founded by Kamil Magomedov. The firm specializes in investment opportunities across residential and commercial real estate, developer consulting, and boutique project development. KM|Capital's approach: every transaction starts with an investment case, not a sales pitch. Learn more at kamilmag.com .

Connect

Website: kamilmag.com

Instagram: @kamilmagrealestate

LinkedIn: Kamil Magomedov

YouTube: Kamil Mag Estate

YouTube: Deal Hunt

CONTACT:

KM@kamilmag.com

+971501610143

SOURCE: KM Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kamil-magomedov-of-km%7ccapital-named-top-performing-broker-for-expo-city-dubai-1167629