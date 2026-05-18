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ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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GreenMoney Journal: Farmland as the Original Alternative Asset

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / by Craig Wichner, Farmland LP

Long before private equity firms raised their first fund or real estate investment trusts filed their first prospectus, land was wealth. Farmland is the oldest store of value in human history and the foundation of every economy that followed.

Yet today, institutions own less than 2% of U.S. farmland. The entire institutional farmland market, roughly $50 billion, would barely register as a line item against the $33 trillion alternatives industry. Private equity, private credit, and commercial real estate dominate the conversation. Farmland, the original alternative asset, barely gets a seat at the table. That is now starting to change, and the reasons go well beyond nostalgia for a simpler asset class.

The Numbers That Got Their Attention

In 2025, Nuveen launched a $3 billion private farmland REIT, the first of its kind from a major institutional manager. PGIM Real Estate now manages over $10 billion in agriculture. Pension funds, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds are building dedicated farmland allocations for the first time.

The performance data explains why. Since 1992, the NCREIF Farmland Index has returned 10.49% annualized, comparable to the S&P 500 which returned 10.65% and commercial real estate 8.33%. And with much less volatility...

Read more about all of this and the growing $70+ billion Organic marketplace in Craig's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/farmland-as-the-original-alternative-asset

=====

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/farmland-as-the-original-alternative-asset-1167730

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.